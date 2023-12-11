Netflix’s Era Of Streaming Dominance Might Be Coming To An End

For a while, “Netflix” was almost synonymous with “streaming” and it became the standard for online watching and binging. It was, for a while, the only site out there (and the only place that had new episodes of Degrassi for a few years) but over the years, many other streamers began popping up. Almost too many! And now, Netflix is losing steam. Maybe they should have kept up those little red envelopes after all.

Hulu, Netflix’s cooler but bratty younger cousin with a slight attitude, is on track to beat Netflix, thanks to its combined power with Disney. According to new stats, (reported by Deadline) 35 of the 100 most popular streaming titles in Q3 were on Disney+ and Hulu, compared to just 29 Netflix titles. Max came third with 18, while Amazon clocked in with 11 titles. Maybe they need some more Bosch spinoffs.

But that’s not the only triumph: next year, Hulu/Disney is expected to surpass Netflix’ library with 9,578 combined titles. That’s about a thousand more than Netflix, though those numbers are subject to change as more and more shows disappear from streaming. It’s like a fun game trying to watch your favorite shows! But it isn’t fun.

Disney+ is currently in the process of buying out Comcast’s stake in Hulu and becoming its full owner. For those of you not interested in combining your Only Murder rewatch and your Loki marathon, it should be noted that the two will also exist separately.

It’s not that confusing when you realize that it’s just one of six verticals that Hulu/Disney have whipped up. Soon you’ll have a Hulu tier for every day of the week. Meanwhile, Netflix is still just Netflix.

(Via Deadline)