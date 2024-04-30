What’s the deal with Jerry Seinfeld‘s comments on “P.C. crap”?

The Seinfeld creator recently spoke to The New Yorker about the state of comedy in 2024. Like all 70 year old, he has his finger on the pulse. “It used to be, you would go home at the end of the day, most people would go, ‘Oh, Cheers is on. Oh, M*A*S*H is on. Oh, Mary Tyler Moore is on. All in the Family is on.’ You just expected, There’ll be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight. Well, guess what — where is it? This is the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people,” he said.

The Pop Tarts movie director later pointed out a Seinfeld plot that he thinks couldn’t be done these days, because of woke. “We did an episode of the series in the nineties,” he said, “where Kramer decides to start a business of having homeless people pull rickshaws because, as he says, ‘They’re outside anyway.’ Do you think I could get that episode on the air today?”

Yes, actually:

It’s hard to disprove someone’s point in one word, but Rob McElhenney found a way. He tweeted a photo of frequently unhoused degenerate Rickety Cricket, a recurring character on the brilliantly tasteless yet still popular comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Maybe Jerry needs someone to offer him an egg in this trying time?