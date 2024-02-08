9fd0a8b66b76f4823a06cb9b9c0428c0.jpg
Movies

‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’: Everything To Know So Far Including The Release Date, Trailer, And More

From viral meme to movie star, the Pop-Tart is having one hell of a year.

The sugary-sweet breakfast snack fed the winning team of last year’s Pop-Tarts Bowl game, filling our timelines with some morbidly dark jokes after disappearing inside a giant toaster holding a sign that read, “Dreams Really Do Come True.” And now, Jerry Seinfeld is mining the nostalgia of the morning pastry for a new Netflix film that traces its somewhat true origins. Here’s everything you need to know about Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

What Is Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story about?

Set in Michigan in 1963, the Netflix comedy centers on the bitter rivalry between cereal conglomerates Kellogg’s and Post, each racing to invent a pastry that will upend the breakfast world. Marked as a “tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen,” the film is a decades-in-the-making passion project for Seinfeld who’s made no secret of his love for the breakfast dessert. During a Late Late Show appearance in 2010, Seinfeld told host Craig Ferguson of his obsession with the brand, eventually working it into a stand-up bit he performed in 2014. He’s since tweeted about his plans to tell the origins of the Pop-Tart his way, with help from his writing team that includes long-time collaborators Spike Feresten, Barry Marder, and Andy Robin.

Who’s In The Cast Of Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story?

While Seinfeld is set to direct and star in the film, he’s joined by a who’s-who in the comedy world including Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, and Jim Gaffigan. Hugh Grant — who’s quickly becoming the quiet kind of comedy — is slated to pop up at some point in the film, as is New Girl’s Max Greenfield and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy.

When Will Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story Premiere?

The film is scheduled to land on the streaming platform on May 3rd, 2024.

Is There A Trailer For Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story?

While an official, full-length tease of the film hasn’t dropped yet, Netflix did release a sizzle reel of some of its most anticipated titles coming in 2024. The preview sports a few quick peeks at the film, including a scene with Amy Schumer in 60s cocktail attire and an action sequence that sees McCarthy and Seinfeld outrunning a factory explosion. Take a look below:

