From viral meme to movie star, the Pop-Tart is having one hell of a year.

The sugary-sweet breakfast snack fed the winning team of last year’s Pop-Tarts Bowl game, filling our timelines with some morbidly dark jokes after disappearing inside a giant toaster holding a sign that read, “Dreams Really Do Come True.” And now, Jerry Seinfeld is mining the nostalgia of the morning pastry for a new Netflix film that traces its somewhat true origins. Here’s everything you need to know about Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

What Is Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story about?

Set in Michigan in 1963, the Netflix comedy centers on the bitter rivalry between cereal conglomerates Kellogg’s and Post, each racing to invent a pastry that will upend the breakfast world. Marked as a “tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen,” the film is a decades-in-the-making passion project for Seinfeld who’s made no secret of his love for the breakfast dessert. During a Late Late Show appearance in 2010, Seinfeld told host Craig Ferguson of his obsession with the brand, eventually working it into a stand-up bit he performed in 2014. He’s since tweeted about his plans to tell the origins of the Pop-Tart his way, with help from his writing team that includes long-time collaborators Spike Feresten, Barry Marder, and Andy Robin.

Here’s more about “UNFROSTED – The Pop Tart Story”

1. Yes, it is the same lunatic writing team that gave you the uncomfortable hit

“Bee Movie”.

2. The story of how the Pop Tart was invented is told like “The Right Stuff”.

3. A few parts we did not make up.

4. I work clean. — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) June 24, 2021

Who’s In The Cast Of Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story?

While Seinfeld is set to direct and star in the film, he’s joined by a who’s-who in the comedy world including Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, and Jim Gaffigan. Hugh Grant — who’s quickly becoming the quiet kind of comedy — is slated to pop up at some point in the film, as is New Girl’s Max Greenfield and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy.

When Will Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story Premiere?

The film is scheduled to land on the streaming platform on May 3rd, 2024.

Is There A Trailer For Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story?

While an official, full-length tease of the film hasn’t dropped yet, Netflix did release a sizzle reel of some of its most anticipated titles coming in 2024. The preview sports a few quick peeks at the film, including a scene with Amy Schumer in 60s cocktail attire and an action sequence that sees McCarthy and Seinfeld outrunning a factory explosion. Take a look below: