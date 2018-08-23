Frotcast 376: To All The Guests We’ve Loved Before

Netflix/Photoshop

First things first, at some point last week or the week before a commenter pointed out that we’d accidentally skipped Frotcast 376. So even though last week’s episode was number 379, this week we’re jumping back to fill in 376. Side note, mother of God we’ve been doing this for a long time.

And we’re only getting better or whatever! The only way to go was up, really. Now then, to this week’s episode.

So, do you like “Cars” director Bobby Hacker? What about Vice writer Alison Stevenson? And how about Brian Abrams, author of Obama: An Oral History (previously of Heeb and Death and Taxes)? All these acclaimed past Frotcast guests join Matt Lieb from the Star Wars Show and me for a podcast about Brian’s new book and our thoughts on the new Netflix rom-com, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Of course, this being The Frotcast, we also have to cover jelqing, the NYC Tinder girl who set up a date with 100 guys and made them compete for her affection, and lots of sex stuff. Enjoy and Frot on, donate at Patreon.com/frotcast.