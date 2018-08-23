Frotcast 376: To All The Guests We’ve Loved Before

#Tinder #Frotcast
Senior Editor
08.23.18 2 Comments
Matt Lieb in To All The Boys I've Loved Before

Netflix/Photoshop

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

You can also listen on Stitcher.

First things first, at some point last week or the week before a commenter pointed out that we’d accidentally skipped Frotcast 376. So even though last week’s episode was number 379, this week we’re jumping back to fill in 376. Side note, mother of God we’ve been doing this for a long time.

And we’re only getting better or whatever! The only way to go was up, really. Now then, to this week’s episode.

So, do you like “Cars” director Bobby Hacker? What about Vice writer Alison Stevenson? And how about Brian Abrams, author of Obama: An Oral History (previously of Heeb and Death and Taxes)? All these acclaimed past Frotcast guests join Matt Lieb from the Star Wars Show and me for a podcast about Brian’s new book and our thoughts on the new Netflix rom-com, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Of course, this being The Frotcast, we also have to cover jelqing, the NYC Tinder girl who set up a date with 100 guys and made them compete for her affection, and lots of sex stuff. Enjoy and Frot on, donate at Patreon.com/frotcast.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tinder#Frotcast
TAGSBRIAN ABRAMSFROTCASTtinderTinder HijackTo All The Boys I've Loved Before

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP