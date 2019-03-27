Frotcast Bonus: Matt And Vince Review ‘Hotel Mumbai’

Senior Editor
03.26.19

This Bonus episode of the FilmDrunk Frotcast is available to our Patreon subscribers. Become one today!

This past week I dragged Matt out to Beverly Hills for a screening of Hotel Mumbai and I’ve never seen him so depressed. Poor lil’ fella really doesn’t like terrorism movies! Armie Hammer and Dev Patel star in Hotel Mumbai, the story of India’s 9/11, 26/11, a 2008 series of coordinated attacks on hotels, train stations, and other sites in Mumbai. Anthony Maras directs, and we wonder whether a well-made movie makes up for intensely depressing subject matter. Also, can Jason Isaacs do anything? 

It should be noted, we recorded this episode before the Christchurch attacks, after which the film was pulled from release in Australia and New Zealand. Gosh what a fun disclaimer to have to put in a movie review! What a time to be alive.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGSFROTCASTFROTCAST REVIEWSHOTEL MUMBAI

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP