It’s easy for me to tell you that Hotel Mumbai is an impressive piece of technical filmmaking. Its sense of realism, the way it evokes pants-shitting terror for two hours straight, and even the characterizations and narrative arcs, its ability to inject honest levity into such a white-knuckle thriller, are a hell of a portfolio builder for director Anthony Maras. The much-harder-to-answer question is, should you go see it? Will you get something out of the experience of being terrified half to death?

People might ask the same thing about horror movies, but that’s a different kind of terror. Horror movies offer a cathartic kind of fear, the built-in resolution of knowing deep down that the gypsy curse or the killer doll isn’t real. The difference between a horror movie and Hotel Mumbai is like the difference between riding a roller coaster and surviving a car crash.

Can the latter be… “fun?” When the scare in a scary movie is a mass shooter, and you watch it the same week of the Christchurch mosque shooting (the film was pulled from theaters in New Zealand in the aftermath), do you get any catharsis?

At least 174 people died in a coordinated series of attacks in Mumbai in 2008, sometimes referred to as India’s 9/11 or 26/11. Hotel Mumbai focuses mainly on the action in the lavish Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, where the staff will prepare a bath for you, kept at a precise temperature with flowers floating in it, and the restaurant’s head chef, Hemant Oberoi (played by the delightful Anupam Kher) makes his staff repeat the mantra “the guest is God.”

Armie Hammer plays David, I guess because financiers needed at least one white American to put on the poster, the husband of some kind of rich Muslim-Westerner VIP, played by Nazanin Boniadi. They leave their Australian nanny upstairs with the baby while they go down to Oberoi’s restaurant to get dinner. Joining them there are Vasili, a Russian oligarch type played by Jason Isaacs, who casually orders prostitutes to his room over dinner, and Arjun, a Sikh waiter played by Dev Patel, who has just left his young wife and extremely fat baby at home.

You get the feeling that we’re supposed to think that these guests are obnoxious rich types (casting Armie Hammer is a tell) and, at least at first, the film seems fairly straightforward about the tackiness of a hotel so preposterously opulent in the middle of so much poverty, and the kind of natural resentment that might create. It doesn’t mean we cheer for the people to die or glamorize the attackers, but we get a strong sense of every character’s motives even if we don’t agree with their actions — which is what good storytelling does.