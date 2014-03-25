In 'Divergent,' Woman Warrior-ette Saves Civilization, But Only Makes It To Second Base With Her Boyfriend

Ever since Katniss sparked a revolution and Bella boned a vampire, American moviegoers have been eagerly anticipating the next great female action hero. Many of us thought we’d find her in Divergent, Veronica Roth’s bestselling novel recently made into a how-is-this-selling two hour film. We were wrong. On the surface, Divergent is your standard drunken action fare: harmless fun, followed by regret and diarrhea. Deep underneath this arts camp screenplay, however, is a whiney and petulant family values agenda. And what bothers me the most about Divergent – a movie so bad it aspires to be formulaic – isn’t its hackneyed dialogue or the FIVE MINUTE SEQUENCE WHERE THEY GANGBANG A CHILD. It’s that the film, much like the teen culture it’s trying to criticize, tries to be something its not. Smart. Meaningful. Different (Barf). At its heart, Divergent is your standard male action hero movie rebranded as a (highly profitable) woman warrior film. It’s duplicitous and sloppy, and while critics contend that the movie is “adventurous and fun” so is huffing Clorox wipes – why not do that? (It’s cheaper!)
Divergent takes place in a futuristic post-apocalyptic Chicago, where deep dish is a distant dream and everyone shops at Land’s End. It’s a dark dark world, but one that has been neatly organized into factions/communities that conveniently resemble high school cliques (ding ding: message alert!). Tris (Shailene Woodley) is born into Abnegation, a joyless community of government officials who wear all grey and probably juice a lot. When she turns sixteen, however, Tris takes a test to determine what community she belongs to, only to find out she doesn’t belong anywhere – she’s dIvErGEnT. However, Tris can’t tell anyone about her result because her society punishes nonconformists. And as a straight, white, stunning female born into a loving, forever-supportive nuclear family, booooooy does this girl step out of the box. At her society’s annual sorting ceremony, Tris decides to leave “Abnegation” for “Dauntless” – a community of warriors who theoretically fight distant enemies but probably just listen to Korn and commit sex crimes.
In case you’re worried that Tris might become one of those unconventional female heroes/spinster witches who forgoes love for adventure – fear not. Twenty minutes in the film, Tris meets Four (Theo James), a powerful Dauntless trainer with a Nazi Youth sex appeal. It’s love at first sight, and as the movie progresses, Four saves Tris time after time. While training with Dauntless, Four teaches Tris how to both win a fight and destroy an enemy. In fact, if you examine the story closely (which I definitely did. From the front row. I wasn’t about to get to this bullshit movie early), you start to realize that Four, not Tris, is the real hero here. Sure, Tris encourages Four to overcome his fear of heights (awww) and get in touch with his abusive childhood (what?). But while Tris saves Four, Four saves civilization. It’s a classic, boring division of labor and – worst of all – the two characters don’t even have sex (Tris wants to “take it slow,” but I’m pretty sure Four is a whore). What a waste.
Sensing the audience’s disinterest, director Neil Burger throws in an attempted gangbang and an evil female antagonist named… get ready for it… Jeanine. Jeanine (played by the why-did-you-do-this but ugh-you-look-great-in-a-business-suit Kate Winslet) is head of “Erudite,” the faction of intellectuals who want to destroy Abnegation and take over the government. She’s smart and she’s single, but it’s Tris and her Aryan beefcake boyfriend who – in a feat of incredible logical defiance – get classified as “divergents.” Divergent advertises itself as a movie that celebrates individuality and self-expression, a snoozy premise to begin with. Interestingly, the movie chooses to celebrate non-conformity by – whoops-a-daisy! – killing all the non-conformists. Accidents happen, but Divergent cost $85 million to make – did no one notice the crap on the floor?
Still, no movie is all bad, although frankly I feel forced to say that (guess I’m not a dIvERgeNT). Both Woodley and James do their best in their respective constrictive roles, and Winslet absolutely shines as a withholding female mother figure. There’s also a wonderful sequence where Tris’ mom, played by Ashley Judd, forsakes a shopping spree for a killing spree and god it is just incredible to watch. And despite all the plot sinkholes, Divergent does generate sincere momentum. Not all action movies can do that, so I give screenwriters Daugherty and Taylor real points for sustaining some real suspense and narrative energy. And then I take half of the points away, because who really cares about “narrative energy” and ugh how did that make it to my sentence.
Divergent has been frequently compared to The Hunger Games, and the comparison, while unbalanced, isn’t totally unfair. Both movies feature young female heroines who live in not-too-distant dystopian futures. But Hunger Games maintains an emotional honesty that Divergent can’t even fake. Katniss Everdeen comes from a family that is “broken,” but not for resale; she is blunt, difficult, and almost never funny. It’s a fantasy like any other (sometimes Katniss feels too resilient to be real), but it touches Planet Reality a few more times than Divergent, which kicks it around like a hacky sack at a DMB Concert. Both films are topically about female warriors, but Divergent’s warrior is actually just a warrior-lite. Her mission: to team up with an undiagnosed sociopath and save civilization from . . . public policy? Shoulder pads? I don’t know. Divergent is a (Upchuck alert!) high kicks, “Go Girl!” movie that dares its audience to be different. You just wish the filmmakers had listened to their own stolen advice.
Grade: D
—
And here I thought this was a reboot of “Sea Hunt.” (Diver-Gent? Get it? No? I’ll show myself out).
But first, I do find it amusing that a film with a “family values agenda” also includes a “FIVE MINUTE SEQUENCE WHERE THEY GANGBANG A CHILD.”
A family that bangs together stays together.
Oh, meh, you missed it: the family that bangs together *hangs* together. It’s not an allegedly racist stereotype slang phrase unless there’s a rhyme. Unless, of course, you were pulling the double twist and trying to “whiten” the saying.
*A family that bangs together stangs together.
@Rawhead Wrecks The thing about all these YA novels is that they’re much more comfortable with sexual violence than actual sex.
Bollywood’s remake of the film will use “A family that works together, twerks together”.
I expected at least one paragraph devoted to Miles Teller.
And boy let me tell you the MILES I’d go to TELLER to stop acting.
End paragraph.
@Burnsy I’m actually doing a separate scientific study on Miles Teller, studying how “genetic mediocrity” can be catapulted into “undeserved fame.”
“FIVE MINUTE SEQUENCE WHERE THEY GANGBANG A CHILD”
“Sensing the audience’s disinterest, director Neil Burger throws in an attempted gangbang”
Okay, I watched the movie last night, and I do NOT remember any attempted gangbang. There is a dream sequence of fears that includes your standard frathouse rape attempt that is fought off (showing Tris’s ability to overcome fear and shirtlessness), but that was just one dude… really? What gangbang?
So it might not be classified as a “traditional gangbang,” but there is that crazy sequence where Miles Teller and his crew assault Tris in totally rapey way. I don’t think the filmmakers would call it that – this is a movie that prides itself on abstinence – but it looks and feels that way.
@heatherdockray Now I can see what you were going for, but if it had been a guy that three other competitors were trying to throw into the chasm, would you have called it a gangbang?
I’m tired of the LIEbruls in this country destroying our honest values, like family, God, and traditional gangbangs!
Hmm, good point. I think there’s something especially creepy when it’s a bunch of dudes who assault a woman in this weirdly choreographed, highly sexualized way. If a guy was the victim, I think the power dynamics of the situation would be super different (still bad, but different), so I’d really have to see how it played out. But now I just googled “gangbang in film” and I’m feeling really weird about that so…end scene.
Oh so this isn’t a Seltzer/Friedberg film? Who knew.
Can we just talk about Shailene Woodley instead?
I keep running across trailers for movies like this. I have no idea what they are, even though I follow movies closely a read a lot. Yet there are like 15 trailers for movies “based on the best-selling novel” that feature a ton of bland white actors I’ve never seen before in some vague dystopian future.
WTF is going on? Where is all this stuff coming from?
Go to Barnes and Noble. There’s a whole section devoted to “supernatural romance.” Twilight unleashed a beast, and The Hunger Games doubled down. YA is one of the few areas of publishing that’s still growing and making money.
I’m pretty sure Stephen King pays 20-something arts majors minimum wage, makes them read The Running Man and then fart out books that are pale replicas of his masterpiece. He gets a 20% royalty.
If you want to be published by a major publisher you need an agent representing you…unless you’re pitching a romance novel, in which case go nuts because bored, undersexed soccer moms never stop buying books. Then the publishers figured out teenage girls still buy books too because the boys are all off doing heroine and playing the Xbox (I think). It was only a matter of time before they realized there’s gold in them there hills.
So basically, welcome to the new age of “Cool ‘monsters’ act sexy with sexy young people but don’t actually have sex cause that’d be wrong before marriage” teen romance novels.
I appreciate these responses because this was starting to bother me.
@Incredible Tulk – Good call. Check out the youtube page “Legolambs”. They do Arnold parody musicals. The most recent one was Arnold singing about how much Hunger Games is a total rip-off of the Running Man. It’s hilarious. They point out everything. Right down to Donald Sutherland (with beard and long hair) being a ripoff of the drummer from Fleetwood Mac.
What is a Barnes and Noble?
“The Running Man” was based on a fucking book? Written by Stephen King?
MIND. FUCKING. BLOWN.
I think the most disturbing aspect of all these “YA” novels is the number of alleged adults that reading them and going to these movies. And people wonder why the US is going to hell in a handbasket. It ain’t the politicians, no matter their party affiliation, it’s the abysmal reading habits of our people extending high school into middle age.
@PatrickII Seems like reading any book, even a YA novel, is better than reading no book…
Heck, at least anyone who reads this book might have an idea of what “erudite” and “dauntless” mean afterward.
A girl I used to hook up with instantly attracted me to her by telling me she liked to read a lot (and she was smokingly hot too, which helps). She suckered me in by talking about how much she liked romantic era novels, then she went and read the Divergent series and said it was good. Now we don’t see each other much. (And she decided to stop slumming it with me too).
Anyways the point is I had sex with a 10. What were we talking about?
@Patrick – Remember when kids would imitate and like whatever adults did/liked because they wanted to be like a grown-up?
@JohnHardcore – really? you intentionally created that name? Anyway, no, reading does not automatically = good/smart and video does not automatically = bad/dumb. content is everything,and the medium chosen matters far less.
No, content is not everything, but you are right: reading does NOT automatically mean smart/good. However, there is a pretty high correlation regarding reading=smart (not necessarily good). High enough to be safe in concluding some level of causation.
If you think you can jump from correlation to causation, you have been reading some shit content.
That FIVE MINUTE SEQUENCE WHERE THEY GANGBANG A CHILD line is going to bring even more pedophiles to uproxx than usual. $$$$$
Stackin’ them clicks, son
After reading that I actually checked the tags to see if the words “ganbang” and “child” were there. Sadly I was wrong.
There’s already too much overlap there to make much of a difference.
Like I said in that other Shaliene Woodley Uproxx PR Post: She’s just as Ann as the nose on Plain’s face. Also, between this, The Reader and Little Children, Kate Winslet sure loves scarring kids for life.
For reals though, I’m just here for the gangbang.
Can we all just start furiously googling “Shaliene Woodley gangbangs a child” until google starts predicting it for everyone?
@AB I could easily see that on the sidebar of the cover of US Weekly: SHALIENE WOODLEY GANGBANGS CHILD: CHECK OUT HER HOT HIPPIE BEAUTY SECRET!!! pg 48.
Strong female protagonist narrowly avoids gangbang? Alien 3 did it better.
Hold it… The director’s name is Neil Burger and they couldn’t throw Neil Hamburger a bone, er, bun?
If Neil Hamburger were in this movie I’d watch it at least once.
I once listened to a talk from Judge Hamburger in the Frankfurter room. True story.
Gangbanging a child, you say?
I read a retarded article from someone who didn’t see the sequel to 300, praising this film for empowering rape victims while bashing “302”. It made no sense.
@heatherdockray You are really, really good at this. I hope “harmless fun, followed by regret and diarrhea” makes it onto the DVD cover
Why thank you! I was super happy I could attach the timeless classic “diarrhea” to the ephemeral wasteland “Divergent.”
I’m pretty sure it will read:
“Divergent is a … high kicks, ‘Go Girl!’ movie that dares its audience to be different.”
I was all excited to huff some Clorox wipes but then listening to Korn and committing sex crimes won out :(
Is this YA’s best shot at dystopian future-Chicago? More orderly gang violence than present day Chicago?
akin to how Detroit is worse off now then Robocop foretold
“harmless fun, followed by regret and diarrhea”
Ugh, so it’s like our Xmas trips to Tijuana. Seriously, four years in a row is enough for anyone.