Review: ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ Is An Above-Average Airplane Movie

The cast of Horrible Bosses 2 seem like they’re making the best of a lame assignment, and the movie seems like it’d be best enjoyed the same way – in a screen on the back of a headset, on your laptop when you’re laid over in Fort Worth. It’s best to evaluate it against its opportunity costs. I can’t tell you to jump in your car and rush out to see it against so many other attractive possibilities, like napping, or Chik Fil A, but if you’re choosing between Horrible Bosses 2 and, say, a game of Angry Birds, or counting the guy in 28C’s hair plugs, sure, go with Horrible Bosses 2. One thing I can say with great deal of certainty: Horrible Bosses 2 isn’t that bad.
I like Charlie Day. I like Jason Sudeikis. I like Jason Bateman. Charlie Day can make me laugh with nothing more than a weird facial expression, even when he’s only half committed to a half thought-out scene like he and the rest of the gang mostly are here. Whereas 22 Jump Street went all in on making fun its own unnecessary existence (to great results), Horrible Bosses 2 can never quite decide how earnest the plot is supposed to be. The characters sort of just do things that aren’t believable and then make fun of themselves for it. They’re good enough at the making fun part to keep you from getting too hung up on the story, but not quite good enough to trick you into thinking this was anything but a throw-away endeavor. Charlie Day is funny, but he’s not a wizard. It looks like someone filmed a 108-minute game of grabass, but at least the participants seem to be having fun.
I never saw HB1, but there’s a self-defeating dynamic at work here between the three principals. I call it “Dumb and Dumber And Dad,” where Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis’s characters are so over-the-top stupid that they’re like Homer Simpson or the Three Stooges, and then Jason Bateman will come in and try to talk them out of one of their plans as if he’s talking to you or me, and not two guys whose kidnapping scheme involves stealing laughing gas from a horny dentist. I love the Three Stooges, but know what kind of comedy you’re making. If you’re going to go for it, go for it, with all the BONK and SPLAT sound effects and Jason Sudeikis chasing Jennifer Aniston around a table trying to poop on her while Yakety Sax plays. Don’t have Bateman show up in a smart sweater to glibly explain why we shouldn’t poop on each other. The rules of their worlds are constantly at odds – a clever sweater guy and a dancing poop clown can’t both be funny in the same comedic reality.
Oh right, plot summary. So the boys have invented some kind of “shower buddy” contraption based on a car wash (mainly an excuse for a handjob sight gag on live TV) that they refuse to sell to catalog tycoons Chris Pine and his dad Christoph Waltz, who then screw the boys over and steal it. In retaliation, the boys cook up a plan to kidnap Chris Pine, and ransom him to his father. They do so by trying to steal laughing gas from Jennifer Aniston during her sex addicts anonymous meeting, along the way asking for advice from Jamie Foxx, a gangster who can’t negotiate and dreams of owning a Pinkberry, and convict Kevin Spacey, who hates them and yells a lot. Chris Pine has striking blue eyes throughout.
I’m not going to tell you that this is an unfunny movie, because it has its moments. Connoisseurs of frequent mild chuckling will surely chortle themselves into a state of moderate contentment. But none of the comedy is situational. Almost all of it is based on “this one WEIRD guy did something WEIRD, lol!” Even in the Seinfeld episode-within-a-Curb-Your-Enthusiasm episode, when George invents an app, the app sort of makes sense. Believable-enough storylines merge and create funny situations, with one-liners peppered in along the way. In HB2, the boys’ invention doesn’t make sense. Their kidnapping plot doesn’t make sense. Them asking Jamie Foxx or Kevin Spacey for advice doesn’t make sense. But Kevin Spacey yells, lol! Jamie Foxx negotiates poorly, lol! Jennifer Aniston begs to get pooped on, lol! It’s a zero sum game where none of the scenes really build on each other, they’re all basically an excuse for people to stand around while one guy wears a funny hat. These guys look good in funny hats, but still.
I’d like to think we could try a little harder than wacky hijinks bookended by pop music montages (and for the love of God, stop using that How You Like Me Now song), but at the same time, how much can you really expect from a movie called “Horrible Bosses 2.”
Grade: C+
I can see this becoming the next fast and furious type franchise, started out as a one off, they build on it in sequels, going from murder to kidnapping, horrible bosses 6 has them recruiting a team to help the FBI kidnap some rich tycoon somewhere with no extradition.
When does The Rock show up?
This question is never not relevant.
@Kungjitsu “The Rock” shows up once Aniston gets down to her bra and panties.
Or they start hanging out with this dead guy named Bernie.
horrible bosses 7: turns out this guy’s a paedo
HB 1 was fantastic, but pretty much followed the same formula.
The first one felt a lot like The Hangover to me, in the sense that it only really works because the cast is so likable.
Charlie Day is a treasure.
I wanted to like the first one more than I did… I think I don’t really like Jason Sudeikis that much, and even Charlie Day wasn’t able to counterbalance him.
I was a little underwhelmed by the first one, too. But I liked it enough that I’d Netflix this.
I like Sudekis, but I LOVE Charlie Day like Charlie Kelly loves huffing glue and writing illiterate nonsense in his dream journal.
I can understand reviewing the movie for it’s own merit, but considering that a lot of it is probably based on gags/plots from HB1, how could you not have seen the first one before the review?
I normally love & appreciate your reviews, Vince, but watching a sequel without seeing the original is ridiculous…
I know, how could a person possibly understand the “Horrible Bosses” canon without seeing the first one? How could I possibly be able to appreciate jokes about a horny lady and handjobs and laughing gas without the backstory? It’d be like walking into The Godfather after the intermission! You’re right, guys, I really blew this one. Mea culpa, mea culpa.
The first one is actually a not bad dark comedy. I haven’t seen the second but I want to guess that they either lightened it up or tried to go even further to outdo the first but probably came up short.
I’m not saying you can’t understand the second without watching the first. It’s not an epic story line here, but it would make sense to see the origin of the jokes. I can imagine that the Jamie Foxx parts were not as obvious without knowing the character arc from the first one.
Then again, it’s Horrible Bosses 2, so I’ll just STFU.
Vince, I’ve never taken a shot at you on here, because that’s stupid, but this response was a bit… weak/reactive/douchey/childish/butthurt, etc.
I’m tired and its the Wednesday before a holiday, but that one just struck me as out of character in a really fucking piss poor way. I know it’s not some great work, but you’re fucking wrong here in your reaction.
ps. who gives a fuck, the first movie sucked, and I assume this one did too, because while these 3 are funny seperately, they were shit together.
You kind of ruined your argument with your postscript. However, if your job is reviewing films, watch the first one before going in blind to see the sequel. It may be shitty, but its a comedy sequel (they are NEVER as good as the first) and you are barely giving it half a chance if you have no material to relate the plot and script to.
While not exactly the same situation, who would go watch Anchorman 2 before seeing the first one or Dumb and Dumber To without watching the first. It doesn’t make sense as a reviewer.
@AB Excuse my flippancy, I didn’t mean it as a personal attack, nor am I being dismissive because this is something I haven’t thought about. I have, and I just fundamentally disagree with you. Movies wouldn’t be broken into different parts if they weren’t meant to be evaluated on their own merits. They’re reviewed separately because they’re separate movies. Personally, I don’t think me having seen Horrible Bosses 1 is particularly relevant to how well the comedy in the sequel works. Should I see the first just so I can say “this one wasn’t as good as the first?” I don’t think so, to me that’s a review of the first movie. This is a review of Horrible Bosses 2, like it says in the headline; it’s not a review of the Horrible Bosses franchise. Everything is becoming serialized and tied in to a larger universe now. Am I not allowed to review a Marvel movie if I haven’t seen every other Marvel movie and every episode of Agents of SHIELD? I have seen every Marvel movie, but I’ll be goddamned if I’m going to watch Agents of SHIELD. But the point is, the review of one chapter is limited to that chapter. If I feel like I missed something not having seen a previous installment, I’ll say so.
Now, most reviewers, if they hadn’t seen the first movie (and I guarantee plenty hadn’t) just wouldn’t cop to it to keep from being criticized. To me *that’s* the ethical breach. I include that information to allow you the reader to make that judgment on whether you think me not having seen the first colors my reaction to the second on your own. I don’t think it does, but if you do, I’m more than happy to give you the information to make that judgment.
You know Vince is getting serious when he’s using semicolons. He has two thoughts that work as one, but sort of work better with an audible pause between them. Look out.
No need to be pissy about it, Vince. I get what you’re saying, but to me, watching a sequel without watching the first one makes absolute zero sense. I get that HB2 is no Godfather 2, but still…
Vince, I appreciate your clarification, and I really don’t care, but… (I know, isn’t that just the worst) your reviews of the Hangover sequels were entirely focused on their predecessors, so while maybe it shouldn’t be necessary to have seen the first to get the jokes, it would be helpful to say — don’t see this, it’s literally the same fucking jokes in the same order, in fact, I’m not sure if they wrote a new script, or just had every come back and re-read the first one in different costumes and settings.
Don’t you hate when someone has a point. Fuck…
Also, it’s not quite the Marvel fucking universe, that was a longer reach than Kevin Smith’s courteous lover.
@AB @cocksteady Ain’t gettin’ pissy, bruh, just explaining my fundamental disagreement with your positions. There are two types of readers for reviews of sequels, those who want to know how it relates to the original, and those who want to know how good it is if you haven’t seen the original. For those two types of readers, there are two types of reviewers. I tell you which one I am to help you seek out which kind you want. If you want to complain about peanut butter not being chocolate, fine, but I can’t do much besides agree “yes peanut butter is different than chocolate.”
“The rules of their worlds are constantly at odds – a clever sweater guy and a dancing poop clown can’t both be funny in the same comedic reality.”
Might want to loosen up that scarf a little bit.
i don’t want to live in a world where those things aren’t funny
GRRR, FREAKIN HIPSTERS AND THEIR JOKES ABOUT POOP CLOWNS
Who the hell says “laid over in Fort Worth”? Did you mean “laid over at DFW Airport”, which is not in Fort Worth? Have you ever been to Fort Worth?
Fort Worth is better than Dallas.
The Toadies are from Fort Worth.
Jesus Christ Vince. You can’t make assumptions about generic comedy sequels without watching the prior film! And get your Goddamned lingo right on the various & assorted aiports of Texas. Gah. What is this, some kind of mild autism-spectrum exclusion zone??!!??
Perfect. It’s god damned Horrible Bosses. Does it even need a review in the first place? You’re either going to think it’s “OK” or “wasn’t that great”. Beyond those two attitudes you’re straddling autistic-type enthusiasm of something no one should care about one way or the other. What about this movie is worth getting worked up about?
(shouting aimlessly at the wall behind my computer) “I HATE YOU VINCE, WHY DIDN’T YOU WATCH THE FIRST HORRIBLE BOSSES?! YOU SHOULD HAVE THE FILM REVIEWER BADGE GIVEN TO YOU BY THE FILM REVIEWER ADVENTURE CLUB OF AMERICA TORN OFF YOUR WINDBREAKER!”
In related news, I saw A Good Ol’ Fashioned Orgy on Comedy Central this past weekend. Jason Sudekis has become the king of making mediocre movies tolerable.
First one was also slightly above avg, definitely beat expectations.
Important question….
Does Christoph Waltz and Jamie Foxx have a scene together?
Because if they do, and it does not reference Django in any way, I already hate it!
The last movie had Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx, but no “Miami Vice” reference.
God I love “Miami Vice.”
“I never saw HB1”
You’re fucked, bro. This is like when I saw The Naked Gun 2 1/2 before I saw part 1 and I had a stroke.
This. How can anyone try to pass themselves off as a movie reviewer, but hasn’t bothered to see the original movie before lazily reviewing the sequel.
HB1 is a great, underrated comedy.
You really suck at this job, Vince.
i thought that song only existed in car commercials.
i like that people were expecting vince to make steak from hamburger.
This is the second interview that spends paragraphs saying how “not really funny” this film is, and then when the grade comes “B-“, which is actually pretty good….
I stopped reading after “I never saw the first one”
Who the Fuck reviews a sequel without seeing the first one. FAIL UPROXX