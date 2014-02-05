REVIEW: Seltzer-Friedberg’s ‘Best Night Ever’ is ‘Worst Night Ever’ for Anyone Forced to Watch It

Imagine if the creative geniuses behind The Hangover Part III met up with the directors of The Starving Games and then hired real-life human Bratz Dolls to take round-the-clock dumps on camera: welcome to Best Night Ever. Currently mustering a 0.0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Best Night Ever has been labeled the “Worst Movie Ever” by multiple critics and pretty much anyone I could find on the Internet. Written and directed by Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg, the please-won’t-you-stoppable comedy duo behind the Scary Movie franchise and Vampires Suck, Best Night Ever is a regressive, cruel, and powerfully unfunny take on the women’s buddy comedy. For whatever reason (rationalism), the movie went straight to video, and is available for streaming at I’m not telling you now go read a book.
At the beginning of Best Night Ever, Claire (Desiree Hall), Leslie (Samantha Colburn), Janet (Crista Flanagan), and Zoe (Eddie Ritchard) are four sexy girlfriendz on their way to Las Vegas to celebrate Claire’s bachelorette. Although Conventional Claire just wants to spend the weekend with her “girls,” Jumpin’ Janet intends to drank all the Rosé while Loser Leslie goes to see Celine Dion and Zany Zoe dreams of sex with black men. All of their plans are interrupted when Leslie’s credit card is declined for their penthouse hotel room (nooo!), and the four are forced to downgrade to a middle-class motel (stooop!) where there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi (is this The Shining?). Janet encourages her ladies to press on, but not before rolling in a bed of semen and setting an inflatable dick crown on fire. Women can be just as disgusting as men, the filmmakers seem to say, and it’s hip hip hooray! for the advancement of mankind.
All this her-larity only continues when the ladies head out for their night on the town. Their first stop is a strip club, where they hire a black male dancer to shove his plus-sized schlong in Claire’s face. When Claire pushes his dick off her cheek, the stripper cries “Rape!” to the amusement of the directors and absolutely no one else. It’s a theme we see all too often – when “comedians” like Seltzer and Friedberg flail, they resort to racism, blaming their lack of laughs on a culture of correctness. I’m all for breaking taboos when the taboo is say, “no Facebook during sex,” but I’m not sure who stands to benefit from movies like Best Night Ever, where angry black hookers chase down scared white women for misunderstandings involving a weave.
Thankfully, the movie softens after the women are kicked out of the club and a series of C+ hijinks ensue. The group attempts to buy cocaine from a parking lot attendant (“Don’t all Valets sell drugs?” Janet ponders) only to have him turn on them all and steal their pocketbooks. As the police approach, we learn that Zoe is in trouble with the law, so all four hide in a dumpster full of expired shrimp cocktails and predatory homeless men. Terrorized, they do what all women in these circumstances do: sing. Sing sing sing sing sing! 4 Non Blondes to be exact, and while it’s not quite funny, it’s certainly better than the oh-my-god-eighty-more-minutes? that follow.
It’s unclear to me why the film continues to go on at this point, but go on yes it does. We cringe when we see Janet jello wrestle a Bigfoot, we cry when we watch Zany Zoe taser an innocent, and we collapse into a pile of absolute agony when a “flash mob” appears. The plot’s particulars are, however, less salient than the film’s major themes. One: Balls are funny. Two: Breast pumps are hilarious! Three: There will be a sequel.
A movie doesn’t need to have as much complexity as a Budweiser commercial to make it worthwhile, but Best Night Ever doesn’t even come close. While it appears superficial, deep underneath the film’s raunchy surface is a real anger towards the audience it’s trying to serve. Groups are targeted, and for a reason. Plots are skewered, and with a point. And while actresses like Crista Flanagan do a good job at reaching beyond the confines of the script, the film is ultimately limited by the restrictions of its vision. Imagine a movie about girlfriends written by the turds who don’t deserve them, and that’s Best Night Ever. It’s here on demand.
GRADE: D-
Heather Dockray is a comedian and storyteller living in Brooklyn, NY. You can see more of Heather’s work at www.heatherdockray.com, follow her on twitter @Wear_a_helmet, and email her at dockrayheather@gmail.com if you aren’t from Moveon.org.
Whoa… a D-? Is FilmDrunk no longer allowing reviewers to use a grade of F for movie reviews?
I’m all for giving Fs. But according to Heather, “It had a beginning, middle, and end so I had to give it some plot points.”
Maybe it was because they were able to write their names on it. Like a really bad paper in grade school.
Some of my best work in high school had a beginning, middle and end, and my teachers still managed to give me Fs. Heather’s a real softy. Jeez.
I boo this D-. If as she said, it’s the worst movie ever, then the scale is officially ruined, and is a nonsensical A+ through D- scale, which has never existed in any realm of humanity. Brown has a better grading scale.
My high school didn’t even have D- as an option. Below 65 was an F.
I had to give it a *few* points for, you know, finishing its train wreck of thought. Also, I didn’t want to give it an “F” because I felt like these guys would be kind of dudes to get off on it.
I always tend to forget that Filmdrunk reviews give letter grades, so I’m always confused when people get so worked up over them.
JUST READ THE REVIEW PEOPLE!
Holy shit, what does it take to get an F? Just 75 minutes of interviews of Seltzer and Friedberg?
Seltzer & Friedberg joke:
“She gave us a D? Oh no she di-int! She likes the D! But not the F! Get it? Because those are the first letters of dirty words and it’s insulting to her!”
God bless your strong heart, Heather.
Burnsy knows her pain.
Somewhere Alison Bechdel is sitting in a cinema watching this muttering to herself “Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.
If there are four girls in the movie, why are there only three in the banner pic? WHAT HAPPENED TO GIRL #4?????
Stop judging me lady on the right!
Perfect: “sexy girlfriendz” and “her-larity”
Important question, does it pass the Bechdel test?
I think that’s jabask’s dick you’re stepping on there.
@Melodie They do talk about things other than men, but mostly that’s breast pumps, so I don’t know if it counts
@Erswi That was a dick?
@heatherdockray Tough call.
For anyone that’s new around here that’s what we call a comment that repeats something another commenter already covered. See jabask @3:17pm.
First of all, duh. Secondly, I had read jabask’s comment before posting mine and felt it was different enough. THAAAAAAAAAAAAAANKS!!!
In other news: fire is hot, heroin is not healthy, and if it gets cold enough water can actually turn solid and slippery.
For the record, limo drivers and most cabbies can find you coke. Valets, not so much.
Grantland recently ran an interview with Seltzer/Friedberg where the two tried to make it seem like they had a spark of actual comedic integrity. Um…
I thought the Wayans’s’s did the first two Scary Movies and that’s why they were tolerable.
Sort of. Seltzerberg wrote the first draft, then the Wayanses rewrote it and Keenan directed. In essence, you are correct.
The Grantland piece said the Wayans “cannibalized” their script. Meaning: they made it funny.
This is whats wrong with America. A D-. No one is allowed to fail anymore.
Like George Carlin said: In today’s America no one is a loser. The poor little fucks. No child ever gets to hear those all encompassing, character building words “You lost, Bobby. You lost. You’re a loser. You’re a fucking loser!!!”.
Best summation possible.
Someone should pelt Seltzberg with Dodgeballs. That was always the best visual indicator that someone was a loser.
I can’t imagine having to sit through this, I had repressed my memory of seeing the trailer until now because even that was terrible.
Just wanted to say that I really like this dame’s reviews. She’s a perfect addition to the site.
Totally agree, I laughed a lot at how funny this review was, and would like to read more by Heather. Ironic that the laughter was in some way provoked by the existence of this film, which sounds like the least funny thing ever made.
That’s what they get for buying underwear with inferior elastic waistbands. Spend a little extra, ladies.
Was Art Frahm the still photographer on the set?
[www.lileks.com]
At least Airplane! is streaming now