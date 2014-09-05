‘The Identical’ Is The Ultimate ‘How Did This Get Made’ Movie

Well, folks, the synergy between commercialized Christianity and the movie-making business has officially gotten weird. I wandered into a press screening for The Identical knowing next to nothing about it, which turned out to be a bit like taking mushrooms and wandering into a clown college audition. Every ten minutes is some new epiphany hitting you like a bucket of cold water. “Wait, THAT’S what this movie is about?”
How can I possibly prepare you for such an experience?
Maybe it makes more sense if I tell it from the beginning. The Identical was directed by Dustin Marcellino, and produced by a number of fellow Marcellinos. Closest I can tell, the Marcellino family, heirs to a presumably lucrative musical legacy begun by Dustin’s grandfather, Jerry, who wrote songs for the Jackson 5, now control a Christian music empire begun by Dustin’s Israeli father, Yochanan. At some point, the Marcellinos hooked up with “the world’s number one Elvis impersonator,” Ryan Pelton, deciding that Pelton would stop impersonating Elvis and become “Blake Rayne,” Zionist Christian rock superstar†. The Marcellinos would introduce Rayne to the world in The Identical, this sort of dual Christian rock origin story and royalty-free Elvis biopic parable (ironic coming from a group whose wealth came from musical royalties).
Of course, that’s just the backstory. What actually makes it to the screen in The Identical is this strangely stilted biopic about Not Elvis with a separated-at-birth twist. Blake Rayne, every bit as unctuous as his stage name suggests, with creepy jet black dracula hair, plays the dual role of Ryan Wade and Drexel Helmsley, identical twins born to poor sharecroppers during the depression. Helmsley’s parents give one son away to a childless traveling minister named Wade (played by Ray Liotta and his scary permanent eyeliner), and raise the other as his rock sensation doppelganger, Drexel Helmsley, a name I plan to type as much as possible because it is amazing. The movie follows the given-away son Ryan Wade through his life, becoming this sort of Christianized Forrest Gump movie in which the lead weirdo evolves through a series of party store Halloween costumes (greaser, hippie, sock hop) until he eventually becomes… the world’s most sought-after Drexel Helmsley impersonator.
Get it?! It’s just like Ryan Pelton/Blake Rayne story! They are two aspects of the same man, that’s why they are played by the same man! The funny thing is, no one in the film ever confuses Ryan Wade for Drexel Helmsley. People just tell him “Man, you really look like Drexel Helmsley,” as if they already read the script.
Can you guess how this film will end? I know, you’re probably thinkin’ Ryan Wade will just be content to be a Drexel Helmsley impersonator his whole life and stay out of the church forever, right? Sorry, I can’t spoil a twist like that.
Like an earnest Walk Hard or 30 Rock’s “Jackie Jormp-Jomp,” The Identical plays like someone saw five musician biopics and tried to recreate one without bothering to find a musician first. Some of the not-Elvis songs on the Identical soundtrack include: “Bee Boppin Baby,” “Nashville Tonight,” and “Boogie-Woogie Rock n Roll.” Trust me when I say that Christianized Elvis music is every bit as saccharine and uncomfortable as that sounds. I also like to imagine that instead of a girl who likes to dance, “Bee Boppin Baby” is about a girl at church trying to swat a bee away from her fancy bonnet. Bee boppin baby, summer time too..
The genericness of The Identical is hilarious, but “generic” doesn’t tell the whole story. I’ve never seen a film manage to be both so bland and so bizarre. I call it the ultimate “How did this get made?” movie because it really does inspire you to want to find out. What kind of movie only sort of alludes to the civil rights movement and then spends five minutes of screen time praising the Six Days War? It’s this fascinating combination of totally transparent screenwriting meeting a Byzantine mix of motives. (The answer to the Six Days War question, by the way, is that the Christian music label-owning Marcellinos are Israeli, and appear to be some kind of Zionist evangelical/Jews for Jesus operation).
It’s very obviously a vanity project, but you sit there wondering for who, and why? The best way I can describe it is, imagine if Tommy Wiseau from the The Room was an evangelical Christian Elvis impersonator who made a royalty-free biopic starring himself as twins.
Though actually, it’s even crazier than that. Imagine if that evangelical Christian Elvis impersonating Tommy Wiseau had convinced real, recognizable, famous actors, like Ray Liotta, Ashley Judd, Seth Green, and Joe Pantoliano to be in his batshit vanity project about a Christian not-Elvis, and now you’re on the right track.
I know, right?
As strange a discovery as The Identical was, and as nauseatingly schmaltzy as it is, I can’t rail against it the same way I would, say, Heaven Is For Real, or Ja Rule’s I’m In Love With A Church Girl (both of which I sat through, Jesus help me). Those cravenly commercial efforts sell the persecutionist and shallow materialist angles to fundamentalist Christianity, respectively. The Identical sells genericized religion the same way it sells genericized rock n roll. Uncomfortable to sit through or listen to, certainly, but the main thrust of its spiritualism is inclusion – respect for Jews and black people. It doesn’t execute this vision especially well, but like a macaroni heart valentine made by a first grader, it’s the thought that counts.
It was clear early on that The Identical had the potential to be a best/worst cult classic in the vein of The Room or Birdemic. And I think we enjoy these movies and don’t feel bad celebrating them not only because there’s an idiosyncratic clumsiness to them, but also because they seem to come from a fairly genuine, innocent place. They have the quality of a puppy that keeps bumping his head on his water dish. Sure, it’s bad at drinking water, but it’s adorable! Only in this case, uh… the puppy is Christian Elvis. Oh, and Seth Green is in it.
Yeah.
GRADE: I give it one Scanners exploding head gif.
†In his almost certainly self-written or publicist-written IMDB bio, Pelton says he chose the stage name “Blake Rayne” as a stage name because it reminded him of “Bruce Wayne.” I don’t know if that’s true, but it definitely reminds me of a gay pornstar. Bruce Wayne is Batman, Blake Rayne sounds like he’d play Batman in the Batman porn parody.
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, the Portland Mercury, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
Re: Vince Mancini. If I called myself a Christian, I wouldn’t be able to identify this Vince Mancini as a real asshole / idiot. His pathetic review of this movie actually MAKES me want to go and see it! Certainly, he thinks he is very clever…
Hi there. New here, are ya?
Did you need mittens for this hot take?
“M Collins” is really 1st cousin Colin Marcellino.
Very clever.
I basically encouraged people to go see it, and I do think I’m clever and possibly an asshole, so M Collins is definitely not wrong.
ITS WORKING, LINCE! ITS WORKING!!!
“How’s that working out for you? Being clever.”
No, actually this review makes nobody want to go see this movie.
@IdleRich I guess Christians can’t identify idiots, like some sort of disability?
Is he typing in tongues? I keep reading it, but fail to get any meaning from the words.
There is no dog
If this review made you want to go see this trainwreck, you must be mildly retarded.
@Beans Speak for yourself, I want to watch the fuck out of this, especially since every theater showing this serves beer in cannon shells.
but it says Vince is a “comedian”?
that isnt true is it?
Mostly I just put that in there so that boring dickheads will be able to criticize the review without having to think too hard. It’s all about embracing debate. Web 2.0!
Except that he says it’s one of those “so bad it’s good so you should see it for a good laugh” movies. So your trying to put him down by saying he made you want to see it actually lifts him up.
Get it? I didn’t think so.
The Mighty Feklahr fervently hopes that the bonus scenes on Blu Ray include the girl swatting at the bee!
And Al Pacino can play the Bee! Yelling at Nic Cage! Has this movie started production yet???
Where can I buy the sound track?
You ever seen them $3 cd bins at the Dollar General?
Somewhere in the 8th circle of Hell, I believe.
That’s what I said.
Fair enough.
“convinced real, recognizable, famous actors, like Ray Liotta, Ashley Judd, Seth Green, and Joe Pantoliano to be in his batshit vanity project” — they waved a fistful of bills and let Ben Franklin do the “convincing.”
I’m not judging, these people are professional actors and get paid to be in movies, good, bad, and indifferent.
I would’ve taken that job. You’d be guaranteed a hell of a story.
Heck, someone as world-famous as Frank Stallone will come to your house on New Year’s Eve and sing for you if you pay the freight.
RAy Liotta is on all of the drugs. He will come do a one man show at your house if you have meth and good vodka.
OOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHHHH YYYYYYEEEEEAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH how about Burt Bacharach can I have him and Frank Stallone come to here and sing a dance song about Israelite Pigeons?
Goddammit, I need to see this just so I can appreciate the inevitable How Did This Get Made episode. It’s Sleepaway Camp all over again.
For me it was No Holds Barred. I regret nothing.. I saw Sleepaway Camp when I was seventeen – and high – and a few minutes into the HDTGM episode, I had to go and watch the ending again because as memorable as it was, it was so bonkers I wanted to make sure I hadn’t imagined it.
“I tell ya, whenever I think about how Israel secured a defensible buffer zone to further cement it’s strategic survival in a hostile region, my feet just start a jumpin’ and a jive’n!”
Blue Suede Yarmulke?
Suspicious Arabs?
@Feklhr ♪ You ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog, hell-bent on the final destruction of the Jewish state ♫
@silance *throws panties*
@Fek: Those are not your panties! Where did you get them? Why do they smell like diesal exhaust?
In all seriousness, why is there this subset of Christianity obsessed with the idea of entertainment containing no curse words, violence, or sex?
The Bible contains murder, torture, rape, incest, genocide and people throwing actual literal curses at each other. Jesus hung out with lepers, guys whose bodies were rotting away, and prostitutes, women who took a lot of dick (like your mom).
I’m legitimately curious as to what started this cultural movement.
A bunch of socially inept wackadoos needed something to adhere to so they picked something that promised help for outcasts and basically used the parts they liked and chucked the bits they didn’t? Just an off the cuff guess.
F*ckin Puritans, man. This country was founded by religious extremists who dictated an austere, chaste, paternalistic culture, while discarding Christianity’s long-held disdain for usury.
Kind’a explains a lot when you think about it.
Christains our better then every one else, a lot of ppl forget abt that.
@Feklhr HOTT TAEK
because they needed someone to blame for why their kids were so fucked up. It could not possibly be a reflection on them, so it must be the cussin & drinking & fonicatin & violence on TV. Definitely not the cussin & drinking & fonicatin & violence in the book they started forcing them to read daily at age 5. (ps. 99% of self proclaimed christians have read less than 3% of the bible, and none have comprehended more than 1%)
What’s so surprising about religious zealots being just that?
A serious response: It stems more or less directly from what Vince calls the “persecutionist” attitude a lot of fundamentalists have, that mainstream culture is secretly against them. Push them on it and eventually they’re going to admit they think it’s all propaganda for homos or whatever. A rather telling factoid is that these are the same people trying to get critical thinking removed from schools because they find it inappropriate their children are taught to ask them questions.
I love that out of the two fresh reviews on RT, this is one of them. And the excerpt is amazing –
“Imagine if Tommy Wiseau from the The Room was an evangelical Christian Elvis impersonator who made a royalty-free biopic starring himself as twins. Hell yes you should see this, probably twice.”
As someone who is Jewish Jews for Jesus can eat ALL the dicks
During one summer, my only joy was the daily arguments with “Jews” For Jesus folks staked out on a corner on the way to work.
It’s registering almost a full Bucky Larson on the Tomatometer which for a christian film is not easy to pull off. Even god didn’t like this movie.
All those 1950s evangelists were right. Rock is the devil’s music. Even if it is mouth-fart milquetoast rock.
from rotten tomatoes: 4% The Identical
The Identical (2014)
Ray Liotta , Ashley Judd , Seth Green
Vince’s review is counted as positive which means RT has a scale for Scanners exploding head gifs, a scale I want to see.
That guy has a huge face.
And you know what they say about guys with huge faces…..looking at them is weird.
I do like those sunglasses he’s wearing in the poster over his own (his twin’s?) shoulder.
those songs sound like, and are named like, the pre-programmed songs you find on a casio keyboard or a “baby’s first rock n roll” album
Well, my idea was, y’know, I want a name, I want it so it can cut glass, y’know, razor sharp. When I close my eyes, I see this thing, a sign, I see this name in bright blue neon lights with a purple outline. And this name is so bright and so sharp that the sign – it just blows up because the name is so powerful… It says, “Blake Rayne.”
“That is a terrible name.”
Drexel Helmsley.
My new favorite non-Steven Segal character name.