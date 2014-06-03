See The Rock Beat Up Even More Animals In The New ‘Hercules’ Trailer

As much as I like to rip on Brett Ratner because his movies are bad, I will say that a homoerotic Hercules movie where a wrestler guy beats up animals and flexes his guns seems much more suited to the Rat’s particular talents than one that requires, say, a nuanced understanding of comic book morality, or comedic timing. The best parts of Tower Heist were whenever Ratner was allowed to be visually over-the-top and ridiculous (and credit where credit is due, the scene of them hanging off the side of a building was actually pretty well done). I’m guessing that with Hercules, that’s going to make up the bulk of the running time.
In fact, in Hercules (2014), opening July 25th, it appears that the entire plot consists of The Rock saving a series of hot chicks from CGI animals. The world’s oldest profession.
I’d be even more interested in an annotated version of this, where they just turn the dialog off and diagram exactly how much HGH The Rock is on in each scene and at what stage of his ‘roid cycle.
The CGI isn’t what I’d call photo-real, but it does have a certain panache.
I’m going to watch the hell out of this. Sometimes, on a hot July day, I just want to sit in an air-conditioned theater and watch an enormous man beat up pretend monsters.
You should come to the adult theater with me and see a man beat up a one eyed snake!
Go for it, Zach Morris. The mighty Hercules needs a sword or a club, but BurnsyFan66 only needs one hand to defeat his foe. It’s impressive, I tell ya.
Does the snake bleed white? If so, I’M IN.
How have wigs for the rock gotten worse since the scorpion king? Maybe it’s the addition of the beard but he looks like the glue is constantly falling ofd
Just what the world needed: a dubstepp-ish version of Queens of the Stone Age’s “No One Knows.”
Still, Ian McShane sounds gravelly and looks leathery in cool ways.
I still say Bill Murray played the best Hercules.
Is that a fuckn club he’s wielding? Like the type of weapon a neanderthal would beat a potential mate over the head with before dragging her to it’s cave??
The club was Heracles’s signature weapon. That, at least, is faithful to the mythology.
Swords and spears are for effete city-dwellers. Real men bludgeon their enemies.
This trailer came on before A Million Ways to Die in the West and I couldn’t stop laughing. The guy a couple seats down gave me a pissed off look and I said “He bashed that pig good!”. That seemed to mellow him out. Any who, long story short, we are going to brunch Sunday. Fingers crossed, boys.
At least with the numerous played out movie tropes & clichés in this trailer, they’re mixing in a couple classics:
Why is Hades always the bad guy in these movies? They do realize a lot of the greek gods were total dicks right?
That pissed me off for a brief moment, too, but you have to remember: It’s a Brett Ratner movie, starring the Rock. Just be grateful they gave him a club and a lionskin, and not a spacesuit and a machinegun.
I didn’t see Hercules’ centaur sidekick Newt in this one. I hate it when they tamper with classical mythology.
[www.youtube.com]
…the fuck?
That poor MGM lion.
Hercules cares not for beans!
That Rock is too large. Maybe he could lift a smaller one…
Are classical british actors secretly the biggest hacks in the industry and everyone refuses to call them out because of their refined accents. Joseph Fiennes you were nominated for an Oscar goddamit, and Ian McShane, does the legacy of prestige niche genre television mean NOTHING TO YOU?? And John Hurt is just old British Nic Cage, rambling in various volumes and over the top pronunciations but we give him a pass. WAKE UP SHEEPLE
They like money. Hack roles in movies that nobody admits to having watched will pay way more than prestige roles in arthouse dramas.
It’s nice that they found room for the gratuitous “dragging fingers through the tall grass” shot…thanks for that one, Ridley Scott.
…Gladiator is still awesome though.
Syfy TV movie + $100 million sfx budget = THIS FUCKING MOVIE!
2.00 – A brief glimpse of Ingrid Bolso Berdal, aka: the only reason to see this shitty movie.
The Rock.
That’s all that matters here.
Josephe Fiennes in the top picture: “Yes, I’m afraid I do smell what the Herc is cooking.”
That hakuna matata motherfucker caption just made my day!