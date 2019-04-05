Frotcast Bonus: Matt And Vince Talk ‘Shazam!’

This bonus episode of the FilmDrunk Frotcast is available exclusively to our Patreon subscribers. Join us today!

Three days ago, all we knew of Shazam! was one weird poster image, of a guy with overly manicured eyebrows blowing bubble gum (bitchily?) for some reason. Now, we can tell you that this is one of the best comic book movies ever made (read my review here). What a difference a few days makes, huh?

Don’t believe the hype around Shazam? Trust me, I wouldn’t have either. But I took Matt all the way out to the hellish LA nightmare mall known as The Grove to see DC’s latest joint this week, and shockingly, we both loved it. Is this the biggest movie surprise of the year? Who could’ve ever imagined that the director of Annabelle: Creation and the star of… what the hell is Zachary Levi the star of again? …could make something so impressive? Anyway, it was good, and quite surprising. So enjoy this week’s bonus #content, in which Matt and I discuss Marvel, DC, Johnny Rockets, and all things comic book related.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast.