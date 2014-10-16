Review: ‘St. Vincent,’ And The Beautiful Bullsh*t Of Bill Murray

I kept expecting the internet to go gaga for the St. Vincent trailers, featuring Bill Murray teaching a little kid to toughen up, or sitting in his lawn chair, wearing his giant old man glasses and not giving a f*ck, the way it goes nuts for stories about Murray crashing karaoke bars and Brooklyn house parties. Instead, I’ve been seeing a lot of “Aw, but it looks so contrived!”
Thing is, St. Vincent is contrived. It’s contrived in the best way. I’ll put it this way: Do you want to watch Bill Murray act like a sarcastic prick, but secretly have a heart of gold? Do you want him to have an unorthodox-yet-rewarding relationship with a precocious young boy like all the best parts of Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, Bad Santa, and Bad Words? Do you want these adversarial relationships eventually to lead to understanding? So yeah, St. Vincent is about as procedural a feel-good Sundance comedy as Law & Order SVU is a cop show, but when the dialog is sharp and the acting is perfect, that’s a pretty damned fine thing to watch. A big part of Bill Murray’s appeal has always been that glint in his eye, that winking sense that yeah, he’s pulling your leg a little bit, but only because you secretly want him to.
Bill Murray plays Vincent SomethingIrishOrPolish, a grouchy, get-off-my-lawnian retiree with an ass-grooved recliner and a taste for sleeveless shirts. He has a simple life philosophy, “You work, you get paid, you drink.” Recent divorcee Melissa McCarthy moves in next door with her adult-in-miniature son, Oliver, played by Jaeden Lieberher, whose parents should receive at least a fierce noogie for trying to come up with a unique spelling of “Jaden.” Wouldn’t you know it, Murray and the boy strike up an unorthodox friendship, and buppity buppa buh. None of this would probably work if Bill Murray, who’s basically a human Garfield in this, wasn’t so good at playing glib, and Lieberher (is it just me or does that name sound like a stutter?) wasn’t so effective as the articulate youth. Aw, he’s just like I saw myself, and he gets to be best friends with Bill Murray! Thus it allows you the wish-fulfillment of having been befriended by Bill Murray during your awkward years. A contrived hook? Sure, but also possibly the most brilliant one ever.
“In case you haven’t noticed, I’m small,” Lieberher’s character tells Murray’s, upon receiving some kind of toughen-up-kid speech.
“Yeah, well so was Hitler,” Murray deadpans.
If you don’t appreciate little gems of dialogue like that one, you probably won’t like St. Vincent, which is basically a 90-minute excuse for them. In addition to Murray as Grumpy Garfield and Jaeden Terribleparents as his pet boy, St. Vincent also stars Melissa McCarthy as the mom, who is so much more enjoyable when she’s playing it straight. She has such a talent for finding the beats within a scene, it’s frustrating that she’s so often tasked with jumping outside of it, doing the robot in a parking lot or farting on pies or whatever. This role draws on her true skill. Likewise perfectly cast is Oliver’s teacher at Catholic school, Chris O’Dowd, who was born to play a put-upon priest. As quirkily glibbity glib as it is, there’s just the right amount of social commentary to Oliver whispering “I think I’m Jewish,” after O’Dowd asks him to read the morning prayer.
Naomi Watts even does a decent job playing Murray’s pregnant Russian hooker girlfriend, a character that feels like it was a trying-too-hard disaster on paper. The only component that doesn’t work is Dario Barosso, as Oliver’s tormenter-cum-best-friend Ocynski. Okay, dial back the schmaltz a little, guys, they don’t all need to be pals. Similarly, I could do without yet another movie turning Alzheimer’s patients into lovable Mr. Magoos who try to eat with their forks backwards (Lithgow in Planet of the Apes) or are beautiful and perfectly articulate, just a little out of it (as it’s presented here). Having watched my grandmother gradually lose the ability to groom and feed herself I can understand if that reality seems a little dark for someone making a sweet dramedy, but to avoid even the basic reality of Alzheimer’s, the victim constantly being unable to find the words to express their feelings and getting sullen and frustrated about it, it just seems like such a rude copout.
So sure, St. Vincent is overly broad and feels a little like every Sundance comedy ever made, but it also works. It’s Bill Murray’s School of Rock moment, his chance to play the crotchety, rumpled sweetheart everyone thinks he is, alongside the preternaturally adult child we all think we were. It’s bullshit, sure, but it’s the best kind of bullshit. The kind of bullshit that makes us all secretly okay with being bullshitted.
GRADE: B+
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, the Portland Mercury, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
I’m just happy he’s making movies without Wes Anderson forcing him to dress like a turn of the century steampunk asshole.
can’t we just get one fucking day?
Totally agree. If Wes Anderson insists upon having his own distinct style, he should not be allowed to make movies anymore and force everyone to watch them.
Key word is “forcing.” Because the only reason Murray would make Life Aquatic instead of Charlie’s Angels 2 is because Anderson had him at gunpoint.
If your own distinct style consists of making A-list Hollywood actors dress up in hipstery costumes, voice nearly all their dialog in deadpan monotone emotionless drone, focus all storylines on self loathing adolescence and daddy issues (coming from actors in their 40’s acting like teenagers), and turn every set into a precious, poorly crafted middle school theater production…. maybe not everyone is going to like it?
I love Bill Murray. I’d rather see him doing more things like this, or broader comedies, rather than being an underused piece of boring funriture in Anderson’s cutesy little dioramas of pathetic insecurity and sexual frustration.
Leave a message on his voicemail, I’m sure he’ll really give a fuck what you want him to do.
Vince, serious question: Is this Oscar-bait for Bill Murray?
Nah, I didn’t read it that way. Anyway, Gyllenhaal is going to win it for Nightcrawler going away.
Have you seen Birdman? I’ve heard good things about Keaton. What about Whiplash?
Holy smokes, Nightcrawler. Are they holding the Oscars on the moon this year? Or in my fever dreams?
I was on the fence about this because of McCarthy and her shtick – I hope she is turning into the female Robin Williams – unwatchable in comedies, but good in dramas.
I don’t understand why somebody wouldn’t want to watch Bill Murray being crotchety and wise and lovable. You might as well not like YouTube videos of cute animals, or homemade chocolate chip cookies.
You might as well go kick a golden retriever puppy and go down to the Thrifty and knock ice cream out of peoples’ hands.
You might as well not snowmobile down to the moose races and put maple syrup on your poutine. Right guys? Guys?
You might as well go to uproxx and bitch about Wes Anderson in the comments section.
you might as well let a totally sweet Adventure Time screen name go unheralded.
Bad Santa is a master class in balancing lovability with misanthropy. And Thurman Merman is a chubby little treasure.
I actually settled out of court on my suit against Bad Santa, because Thurman Merman was my porn name first.
Vince, I get what you’re saying about the Alzheimer’s thing, and I agree with you, but wasn’t the whole point of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that Franco was trying to cure his father’s Alzheimer’s because of how terrible it was?
My point is, Alzheimer’s doesn’t involve someone acting normal and then one day forgetting how to use a fork. That’s just not how it works.
@Vince Mancini Whammy. The truth is much more gradual and depressing.
Point taken, but I just think there are better examples out there. Thanks for replying.
I don’t know, someone using a fork backwards is kind of the ultimate example of someone not understanding how Alzheimer’s works.
my mom used to work overnight in a home for alzheimer”s patients and the stories that came out of that place used to give me nightmares when i was a kid.
Bad Santa is a classic and set the bar high. I wanted Bad Words to be as good, but it fell a little short
When Thurman injured himself carving a “wooden pickle”, I lost my mind. Jeebus that was a great movie.
I get the sense this might get me to like Melissa McCarthy and see why everyone else loves her so much. I see her as this American female version of Nick Frost with bad taste in scripts.
I just saw this today and you convey my thoughts quite well, Vince. I couldn’t help but think of “The Way, Way Back” in that it has a lot of cliches but it just hits them all really well thanks to some great writing and an even better cast. If there are any two people I would want to be best friends with, it would certainly be Sam Rockwell and Bill Murray.