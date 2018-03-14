Tomb Raider isn’t Star Wars. This would seem an obvious point, but it speaks to a fundamental design flaw of this Tomb Raider reboot. People aren’t writing Tomb Raider novels. No one’s doing big business on Tomb Raider t-shirts. People aren’t making YouTube videos telling the director of Tomb Raider what makes a good Tomb Raider movie. Unlike Star Wars or Star Trek or Marvel, no one really cares about the Tomb Raider canon. The fatal flaw of this movie version is trying to be true to it. What even is the canon? A girl in a halter top jumping? It adheres to a vacuum, attempting to service fans who aren’t there. Better have the halter top girl jumping! The legions of Tomb Raider fans are going to be pissed!
Was making a Tomb Raider movie a bad idea? Of course it was. Has there ever been a good movie based on a video game? None that I can remember. And there have already been two bad Tomb Raiders from the early aughts, starring Angelina Jolie, that no one particularly remembers. But the commercial reality of Hollywood right now is that the large corporations running film studios aren’t interested in making a modest return on a good movie. They’re interested in finding the next massive franchise that can spawn and support regular sequels, generate ancillary profits (toys! games! branding!), and become a regular source of profit for years to come. Investors want guarantees of future profit.
Tomb Raider is a high risk/high reward situation. The odds of it becoming a viable franchise seem extremely long, and as the potential audience, there’s every reason to ignore it. That being said, the corporate justification for the concept is just a jumping off point. Whatever the suits’ reasons for greenlighting it, a filmmaker still had to make it, and there’s always the chance (admittedly slim) of a filmmaker doing great things for dumb reasons. Hell, Lord and Miller made a great movie out of the concept of Legos.
Roar Uthaug, director of this latest Tomb Raider franchise attempt, is no Lord and Miller. Or at least, the Norwegian director, previously of 2015’s well-received disaster flick The Wave, doesn’t seem to have been inspired in the same way. Or maybe he was and the studio made him chuck it out and focus on the halter top girl jumping.
Whatever the case, the film feels like 90 minutes of someone being far too reverent to the source material that is at best a distant echo of Raiders of the Lost Ark and at worst British lady Donkey Kong. No one cares about this. As Charlie Kaufman’s agent tells him in Adaptation, there’s a solution to seemingly unadaptable source material: just make something up. Uthaug and his screenwriters Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Alastair Siddons (God knows how many more uncredited writers there were) never do, and so we get the uninspired story of a relic hunter who jumps a lot racing to shut a supernatural portal. The central theme seems to be rocks — rocks falling, rocks exploding, things being buried under rocks, people jumping from rock to rock, etc. The CGI rock designers really got a workout.
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) is a spunky little riot grrl living in London, who in the first scene loses a sparring match at her MMA gym via standing rear naked choke. The rear naked choke will become a recurring visual motif in Tomb Raider, never in a particularly believable context, never with any thematic value. After Lara’s beating, from which she displays no visible bruising, the gym owner chides her for being late on her bill. Luckily, she finds out, from her bike courier pals, about a game of “fox hunt,” in which a gang of bikers (the hounds) chase another biker (the fox) through the city trying to nab her foxtail, the prize for which is 600 quid (quid being a British measurement equal to one lorry load of crisps). This leads to a medium passable action set piece of what is essentially fixie parkour. The gist of act one being: “this girl has moxie!”
Soon we discover that she’s actually a rich heiress, and she could inherit the entire manor house if she’d only sign the papers declaring her father (who disappeared seven years ago) dead. It’s always nice when movie characters have relatable problems. Before she can sign though, she discovers, through a series of puzzles, that her father (Dominic West) disappeared sailing the Sea of Blood in search of Yamatai, an uninhabited island off the coast of Japan, to discover the tomb of Himiko, an evil queen buried alive whose resting place supposedly contains supernatural powers.
Lara summons all her moxie for a trip to Yamatai, where she is eventually captured by an evil guy played by Walton Goggins. Much rock-jumping ensues. Throughout a sequence heavily influenced by Raiders of the Lost Ark, Tomb Raider feels almost contractually obligated to recreate gameplay imagery — Lara rappelling into a tomb, Lara jumping spiky things, Lara jumping from rock to rock. Meanwhile, we never find out much about what evil power this tomb supposedly contains or why the Walton Goggins guy wants it or what he plans to do with it. The bad guy is evil without being interesting, the plot familiar without being compelling. It seems to be setting us up for yet another dramatic portal closing. Except there’s a twist! …Which manages to be even duller than a portal closing, somehow.
The action set pieces are hit and miss, mostly not the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and if there’s one thing Tomb Raider is actually good at, it’s giving death more gravity than you usually see in these kinds of movies, where faceless henchmen are dispatched with nary a second thought. For the most part, though, Tomb Raider is content to be the kind of movie that reminds you of other movies without differentiating itself from them. Presumably for a target audience of consumerist George Mallories. “Why would I watch this? …Because it’s there.”
Like the recent attempt to jumpstart a King Arthur franchise, which closed on a shot of the Round Table being built, Tomb Raider closes on a supposedly portentous shot of Lara Croft acquiring one of her famous weapons. I’m avoiding telling you what it is outright in case you really are suicidal enough for something like this to count as a spoiler, but imagine a Mario movie ending with him eating a star, or a Contra movie ending with a shot of the protagonist unlocking the spread gun. It’s a distillation of the movie’s operating assumption, which is that you will watch it solely to be reminded of the source material, a mediocre computer game from the late 90s. The climax, naturally, is being reminded of the part you most remember.
This would be sad even in a movie based on something anyone actually cared about. Here it’s a climactic reminder of Tomb Raider. Who cares, man.
The first Mortal Kombat wasn’t too bad of a movie, but yeah mostly all sucked hard. They should just make a good Metroid and Zelda movies.
I like the Resident Evil movies. They built that into a pretty enjoyable action franchise.
Wreck It Ralph is pretty great, even if it’s based on a fictitious video game.
I skipped the 90s games but liked the 2013 re-boot this is based on. Sounds like it stays relatively true to that, particularly when Vince said, “if there’s one thing Tomb Raider is actually good at, it’s giving death more gravity than you usually see in these kinds of movies, where faceless henchmen are dispatched with nary a second thought.” I’ll watch it, but probably not in the theater.
This made me remember the Prince of Persia movie and now I have a headache.
“Like the recent attempt to jumpstart a Robin Hood franchise, which closed on a shot of the Round Table being built…”
Should try sticking with just one laptop at the coffee shop Vince.
LOL. My takeaway from this review is that Vince is not much of a video game guy, and walked into this movie hating the fact that it existed even before the previews started. I think he wrote this review just to find a clever way to chain together all of his complaints about movies based on video games so he can use this one as a mad-libs style template going forward.
When I read that ‘Robin Hood’ line (before the edit) I was really excited Vince had seen the description to this movie coming out later this year – [www.imdb.com]
Whenever I see the thumbnail for a movie review, I always have to hold my breath and hope that it’s one of Vince’s. This headline let me know pre click that I was in good hands.
Yeah, the best articles usually let you know who wrote it just with the headline (usually Vince or Brian Grubb)
Wait, what is her weapon again? A whip? Dual wield pistols? Those stupid tiny, purple/blue circle glasses?
Adult female sized breasts.
Thank God, this review was written by Vince. How is Mike Ryan still employed? He’s about as quick witted as my cousin Fred and she’s retarded.
They will never make a good video game or fantastic four movie, it’s just science fact.
They put the scene where she gets her desert eagles in the trailer so I’m not sure anyone would complain about spoilers there.
I fear we may need some Gunsplaining on this. I’m assuming a Desert Eagle is another name for the two 9MM style handguns she used in the old video games? Does my lack of gun nickname knowledge disqualify me from being allowed to talk about gun control laws on walkout day?
Yeah I meant the dual pistols she uses. I mixed them up with the desert eagle which was in the game, but she can’t dual wield them.
I would really like to see waif-ish Alicia Vikander blown 30 feet into the ground by firing two desert eagles at the same time.
Good movie or bad movie, Vince brings the comedy:
“…(quid being a British measurement equal to one lorry load of crisps).
Movie studios are ignoring the fact that video games are becoming more cinematic. Every big game has a huge backstory and/or campaign mode that could be tapped by movie studios. Game studios hire actors for both their likenesses and voices. Partnering with video game studios seems like a smarter way to explore the possibility of universe building from a video game than a full-on feature production.
Might be the first review I can remember that ended with what amounts to *dismissive wanking motion*
Also – I would add that The GhostBusters Video game for PS3/PC/X-Box 1 was in fact a new Ghostbusters III movie in video game form, with teh actual voices of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Alyssa Milano, Brian Doyle Murray, Max Von Sydow, Erin Gray, and William Atherton. It wasn’t bad. Way better than the Paul Feig shitfest from 2 years ago.