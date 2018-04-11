‘Red Dead Redemption’ Looks Fantastic In 4K On Xbox One X

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Microsoft recently made the announcement that a new round of last-generation games would be getting visual upgrades on the powerful Xbox One X Tuesday, and now we know how they look. Gears of War 2, Sonic Generations, Darksiders, Portal 2, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed joined Red Dead Redemption as the games to get native 4K support and an upgrade to 60FPS, but it’s Red Dead that’s enthralling fans of Rockstar’s wild west classic.

For years, gamers have been starting petitions and tweeting incessantly at Rockstar for an updated version of the 2010 classic, and even though Grand Theft Auto got a PC release and visual updates by leaping from the PS3 and Xbox 360 to the Xbox One and PS4, Red Dead was stuck wandering the desert. Finally, for the first time ever, that’s changed. Red Dead has its visual update, and it’s glorious.

Here’ the side by side from YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits, who shows how crisp, clean, and smooth the game looks alongside its aged predecessor.