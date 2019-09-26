The ‘Untitled Goose Game’ Trailer Set To Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ Is Incredible

One of the strangest video game releases of the year was House House’s Untitled Goose Game for the Nintendo Switch and PC. The game is exactly what its title would lead you to expect, as you run around terrorizing local townsfolk with goose shenanigans.

That’s it. That’s the game. The official description on the game’s website is: “It’s a lovely morning in the village, and you are a horrible goose.” You can read our review of the game here, but while strange it’s also very fun in the way only playing as an evil goose hellbent on making the lives of people miserable can be — side note: all geese are evil and hellbent on making people miserable so I’m not sure why I needed to lay that out.

The visuals from the game are hysterical, as the people of this village are constantly being angered by this goose stealing their things and generally being a nuisance. You may ask, how would one make that better? Well, Jeff Ramos of Polygon found a way by setting the trailer to Lizzo’s “Juice,” which includes the line “blame it on the goose” being repeated multiple times in the refrain and as such is the perfect musical foil for goose shenanigans. Please, enjoy.

Did I cut a trailer for @house_house_'s Untitled Goose Game using @lizzo's "Juice" simply because she says, "Blame it on a goose?" Of course I did. pic.twitter.com/3MFkmhdszS — Jeff Ramos (@ohjefframos) September 25, 2019

It really does go incredibly well — not just the lyrics, but the overall upbeat vibe of the song is a lovely addition to goose tomfoolery. I’m sure licensing a Lizzo song would not be within the budget for Untitled Goose Game, but considering the viral success this one is having, they should consider it for a possible sequel.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.