‘Kill Shakespeare’, ‘Sex Criminals’ And Other Comics Of Note, June 18th

The Wicked And The Divine #1
Honestly, the basic premise of this book, that the gods have returned yet again as rock stars, sounds tired on the page. But Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie make it something fascinating, partially because it riffs on disbelief and partially because they’re just that slick. Highly recommended.
Sir Edward Grey, Witchfinder: The Mysteries Of Unland #1
The Lovecraft-esque ghost hunter returns in a new miniseries. Honestly, Tyler Crook’s art alone makes this book a must-buy, but Kim Newman and Maura McHugh offer a cracklingly good yarn with some clever twists on Victorian horror stories. Highly recommended.
Eye of Newt #1
Michael Hague is solely responsible for the art and story of this fantasy book. The art is beautiful and rich. The story… is a bit rushed and in need of more detail. Still, it’s a pretty book, and if you like high fantasy, it’ll be right up your alley.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time #1
Paul Allor and Ross Campbell do not, in fact, adapt the beloved video game. But this is still an amusing little romp among the dinosaurs for the Turtles, and Pepperoni, Raph’s new sidekick, is adorable. A good action-packed book for all-ages.
Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s The City On The Edge Of Forever #1
Oh boy, here we go. This adaptation of Ellison’s script is simultaneously a good story and a demonstration of why Ellison’s story was totally rewritten; he didn’t bother watching the show or even bother to make sense of his idea as Star Trek. It’s a fun read, albeit J.K. Woodward’s art feels a little hazy and unfocused in places, but expect a lot of Internet Arguments about this book in the coming weeks.
Winterworld #1
Chuck Dixon’s frozen-over wasteland returns! And it’s a pretty solid adventure comic. Dixon’s real gift here is characterization; our heroes play off each other well and define each other in smart ways. It’s not exactly groundbreaking, but it’s a great read with some great art, and worth picking up.
Thomas Alsop #1
Apparently it’s believed that Hellblazer needed to be set in New York and given the usual NYC provincial attitude towards the rest of the world. This isn’t a badly done book, but the concept is a bit threadbare and it needs a bit more work to be truly interesting. Still worth a read for urban fantasy fans.
Kill Shakespeare: The Mask Of Night #1
Conor McCreery, Anthony Del Col, and Andy Berlanger bring back one of the single best comics in recent years. Once again, Berlanger’s woodcut-style of artwork and McCreery and Del Col’s love of Shakespeare and his way with words elevate this book from just another collection of public domain characters to something genuinely unique. Highly recommended.
I stopped ordering Batman Eternal and X-Men. I usually like most of what Brian Wood writes but that book has been a complete bore.
I heard he’s taking over for Warren Ellis on Moon Knight (which sucks) so I’m hoping he at least can make that interesting. I really like what Warren’s been doing with it.
Man, I hope Wood sticks with the one and done structure that’s made Moon Knight great.
I was a fan of Green Lantern, Thor & Spider-Man in my teens but stopped when comics became expensive and difficult to get hold of (this being the mid 90s) and only recently returned to reading them through Deadpool & Cable being posted in full on imgur,
I’ve got a nephew who is a voracious reader but as he is only 7 I’m struggling to find something that he’d like and that his mum – my sister – won’t be pissed off about. He loves to read so much so that he reads well beyond his age level which makes finding appropriate themed books problematic.
Any suggestions/help appreciated.
Archie’s Sonic books are good action-packed all ages stuff. Boom! has the Kaboom! imprint aimed at kids with Adventure Time, Lumberjanes, and other books along those lines. I also like IDW’s kid-aimed books.
I would suggest Archie’s Mega Man book in addition to their Sonic books. Another good action-packed all-ages book, but with robots. DC also puts out some good all-ages stuff; currently, I’ve been reading Scribblenauts Unmasked, a sequel book to last year’s video game crossover between the Scribblenauts game series and the DCU.
Thanks to both of you for your suggestions.
Still need to get through, like, everything from a month or three of books (like Miracleman #4), so the only book I’ve read so far is Sex Crims. I’ve considered adding it to my pull, but I’m waiting for more books that are in my pull to end.
Yeah, I need to sort through about a dozen subs I have and see what I need to drop.
I am curious as to how Deathlok will go. Mainly, I want to see if Edmonson will include Deathlocket pending her status after Avenger Undercover ends in September. Especially considering she is the daughter of Harlan Ryker, the creator of all things Deathlok.
I recently picked up the first TPB of Sex Criminals. The 2nd one can’t get released fast enough.
