‘Star Wars,’ ‘Batman,’ And Other Comics Of Note, August 13th

Batman, Spidey, and a whole host of others have issues on the stands today. Here’s a look at books from DC, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, IDW Publishing, and Boom! Studios.

Dark Ages #1

The team behind DC’s superb New Deadwardians, Dan Abnett and I.N.J. Culbard, pit Middle Ages mercs against vicious acid-tongued aliens. And if your first reaction to that idea was “Holy crap that sounds awesome,” rest assured this won’t disappoint. Action-packed and highly recommended.

Hexed #1

Or, Sabrina The Teenage Magical Art Thief. Michael Alan Nelson’s concept isn’t bad, I suppose, but it’s somewhat generic, and Dan Mora’s art, while well done, doesn’t really suit the tone of the book; he doesn’t quite have the sense of the grotesque the concept of a dark witch who’s also an art thief needs to take off. Not a bad first issue, but it needs some work.

Judge Dredd: Anderson, Psi Division #1

Matt Smith and Carl Critchlow give everyone’s favorite heavily armed psychic her own book, and it works out pretty well, actually. It’s not exactly ground-breaking, but it’s pretty fun, and Critchlow gets a chance to show off a little bit with a few pages, making it a fun read for Dredd fans.

Transformers: Primacy #1

Chris Metzen and Flint Dille write a book that’s a little too self-serious for the Transformers to take. This is all talk of politics and portentous discussions, and it feels a bit silly coming from Decepticons and Autobots. Livio Ramondelli’s art is absolutely gorgeous, but the book itself is just a little too stiff to be a fun read.

Godzilla: Cataclysm #1

Cullen Bunn, supervillain writer extraordinaire, takes on the King of the Monsters with Dave Wachter on art. Essentially, it’s a realistic approach to Godzilla: That is, after monsters cause trillions of dollars of damage to the planet, humanity doesn’t exactly snap back. It’s an interesting concept, but Bunn doesn’t have time to do much more than sketch it out in this issue. Still, it’s a fun read and an idea that hasn’t been explored before, and thus definitely worth a look for G-fans.

Gods Will Be Watching

Essentially a prequel to the point-and-click adventure game currently driving Steam users insane, this mostly lays the groundwork for that game, and you don’t have to read it to play it. It’s not bad, but it’s very much a tie-in, and it hinders the story.