‘Star Wars,’ ‘Batman,’ And Other Comics Of Note, August 13th

Dark Ages #1
The team behind DC’s superb New Deadwardians, Dan Abnett and I.N.J. Culbard, pit Middle Ages mercs against vicious acid-tongued aliens. And if your first reaction to that idea was “Holy crap that sounds awesome,” rest assured this won’t disappoint. Action-packed and highly recommended.
Hexed #1
Or, Sabrina The Teenage Magical Art Thief. Michael Alan Nelson’s concept isn’t bad, I suppose, but it’s somewhat generic, and Dan Mora’s art, while well done, doesn’t really suit the tone of the book; he doesn’t quite have the sense of the grotesque the concept of a dark witch who’s also an art thief needs to take off. Not a bad first issue, but it needs some work.
Judge Dredd: Anderson, Psi Division #1
Matt Smith and Carl Critchlow give everyone’s favorite heavily armed psychic her own book, and it works out pretty well, actually. It’s not exactly ground-breaking, but it’s pretty fun, and Critchlow gets a chance to show off a little bit with a few pages, making it a fun read for Dredd fans.
Transformers: Primacy #1
Chris Metzen and Flint Dille write a book that’s a little too self-serious for the Transformers to take. This is all talk of politics and portentous discussions, and it feels a bit silly coming from Decepticons and Autobots. Livio Ramondelli’s art is absolutely gorgeous, but the book itself is just a little too stiff to be a fun read.
Godzilla: Cataclysm #1
Cullen Bunn, supervillain writer extraordinaire, takes on the King of the Monsters with Dave Wachter on art. Essentially, it’s a realistic approach to Godzilla: That is, after monsters cause trillions of dollars of damage to the planet, humanity doesn’t exactly snap back. It’s an interesting concept, but Bunn doesn’t have time to do much more than sketch it out in this issue. Still, it’s a fun read and an idea that hasn’t been explored before, and thus definitely worth a look for G-fans.
Gods Will Be Watching
Essentially a prequel to the point-and-click adventure game currently driving Steam users insane, this mostly lays the groundwork for that game, and you don’t have to read it to play it. It’s not bad, but it’s very much a tie-in, and it hinders the story.
Futures End
Astro City
Justice League United
New Suicide Squad
Sex Criminals
Amazing Spider-Man – When it gets back to a regular schedule, the pacing should pick up. In the meantime, it is great to see Humberto Ramos draw more than 3 issues/arc again. His art really works for Spider-Man.
Avengers Undercover
Inhuman
Nova Special
Spider-Man 2099
X-Force
Archer & Armstrong
Armor Hunters
Unity
One book I thought about getting but ended up not but reading at the LCBS was the Ultimate FF finale. Especially since I haven’t gotten #5 yet and probably not until a Comixology sale. An alright end, but everything felt rushed in order to get an ending where Sue isn’t an evil being that she is destined to become. The book overall had promise, but bad art at the start and terrible sales “Doomed” the book at the start (to use the trade’s title). Right now, the Ultimate Universe is on borrowed time, with Miles Morales being the Mayday Parker of the entire line. Bendis deserves to end USM on his own terms, but after that, retire the line and wait a decade for someone to think of how to revive it.
Yeah, it’s really time to just Old Yeller all this. It was a good run, but it’s pretty much finished.
I’m so glad Hexxed is back. I’ll take anything that comes from Fall of Cthulhu.
New Suicide Squad
Harley Quinn
Injustice
Original Sin
All the Deadpools (Gauntlet has become a top-5 fave).
Also been tempted to pick up Batman again and your recommendation has made that so.
It’s a good one-off issue, and a welcome change of pace after Year Zero took seemingly forever.