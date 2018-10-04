Getty Image

The buzz machine for Anderson .Paak’s new album, Oxnard, is currently in full swing. After debuting the first single, the 007-ish “Bubblin’,” on Apple Music in May, the West Coast slick talker returned to the Beats 1 Radio studio with Zane Lowe to introduce the world to its follow-up, “Tints” featuring none other than Kendrick Lamar. The track is Zane Lowe’s World Record and it’s a classic Anderson .Paak smooth banger, featuring a funky, 70s-inspired groove perfect for your next roller skate jam.

Despite promising Anderson that he would hold the record until he arrived, Zane couldn’t hold back after thirty minutes of waiting and launched the record without its artist in studio, asking for forgiveness all the while. However, as he put it, “The music doesn’t wait.” Zane joked that Anderson was tied for the second-latest guest of all time, promising to punish him by playing the song “non-stop” ’til he arrived. Check it out below.

Anderson recently announced that Oxnard was finished and turned in on Twitter, posting a photo of himself and producer Dr. Dre mugging for the camera with an “Oxnard” hat and the caption “ALBUM DONE. Time to bring it back home.” It will be his first full solo album release since 2016’s star-making Malibu. Although it doesn’t currently have a release date, with two singles out and the album turned in, it’s almost certainly going to be sometime before the end of the year.