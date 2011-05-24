Baby Speaks On Giving Lil Wayne “Young Money”

Arguably the best decision Baby made, was empowering Lil Wayne with his own label, Young Money, in 2005, which Weezy used to sign stars like Drake and Nicki Minaj over the past couple of years. “Honestly, I gave him the floor,” Baby says of Weezy. “He wanted it. I been with him since he was seven years old, eight years old. I been in his life all of his life, and he was like, “Let me handle, it.” At the time, me as an artist, losing my sister and everything I was going through personally, I was just like, ‘Go ahead, I’ma just support what you gon’ do. You can handle it.’ And I took a step back. Probably was the smarted move I ever made in my life was to let him go ‘head.” XXL’s June 2011 issue will be hitting newsstands nationwide on June 7, 2011.
Full Story: XXL
lol u HAD to…weezy was goin to ROC if u didnt make him the pres of cash $$ and owner of young $$….besides the only artists that matter are drizzy, nicki, & tyga (maybe)…everybody else on that roster is ass and is never coming out lol
Birdman kinda lying a lil bit … I remember that Jay-Z was gonna sign Wayne to Rocafella for like 50 mil or something like that, so he had to give Wayne his own label.
this guy is such a lame and a waste of space, there’s a reason people call him BIRDSHIT.
yea Baby u was just gone sit back and eat off all them niggas. lol get it how you live though
You can hate Baby’s music, but you have to respect his business acumen. Cash Money has remained relevant on a national level since 1998.
This nigga aura is just moist son. The fuck outta here with this bullshit. If it wasn’t for Wayne, this nigga wouldn’t be where he is right now – FACT! I guess that explains why he keep on kissing that nigga and perform oral acts on Weezy.
Of course Birdman happy. He can sit back and eat off of Wayne’s and Young Money’s plate for years to come. Thanks to Drake and Nicki this dude can buy all the ignorant shit he wants. When Carter IV come out its gonna be a big meal for him.
u know wayne is wayne thanks to baby he trusted him and he gave him love so i think baby is like a father for wayne i realy respect baby and i know all d decision he ll take for wayne will help him!!!!
wassup to sugar slimm ….that’s who I remember when I was young and my uncle Lott.
haters are funny! Baby put these niggas on for life. BG need his ass kicked for biting the hand that feed him. now he begging. Lil Wayne played his position right.