The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

This week we got albums from favorites Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, The Creator, who both released singles to stir anticipation for their projects. Elsewhere, Schoolboy Q released the video for “Floating” from his CrasH Talk album, while Open Mike Eagle and Father lampooned drug-fueled debauchery in the creative video for “Lit.” ASAP Rocky and Ferg also released visuals for “Pups,” while the City Girls celebrated a year in the game with a music video for “Careless.” But here’s the best of the rest that you may have missed this past week:

Goldlink, “Zulu Dreams”

Goldlink collaborated with British-Nigerian producer Maleek Berry and talented singer-songwriter Bibi Bourelly on “Zulu Dreams,” a breezy track where the DMV artist tries his hand at the Afrobeats sound which has been making waves in America.

Ghostface & RZA, “On That Sh*t Again”

Wu-Tang is celebrating 25 years in hip-hop via their Mics And Men Showtime documentary and a Wu Museum pop-up shop in New York. Today they also released an EP of music inspired by Mics And Men, including “On That Sh*t Again,” a song they released yesterday to stoke anticipation for the project. The track harkens to the >Wu-Tang Forever era, as Ghost and the Abbot trade bars over an ominous piano melody and churning drums.

London On Da Track Feat. G-Eazy, City Girls & Juvenile, “Throw Fits”

London On Da Track is staking his claim as a super producer to be reckoned with tracks like “Throw Fits,” where he tabbed G-Eazy, City Girls and Juvenile to do exactly what the title suggests over a New Orleans bounce-inspired soundscape. They also took it down to the N.O. for the colorful, Matt Bauerschmidt co-directed video.