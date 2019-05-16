All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

05.16.19 1 hour ago

Uproxx Studios

This Friday will bring something of a motherlode of releases after a sluggish few weeks that gave hip-hop fans plenty of time to check out new sounds without worrying about missing a high-profile release. But even with three big names dropping this time around, they shouldn’t overlook some of the under-the-radar projects on tap this week in hip-hop.

While DJ Khaled has been uncharacteristically quiet ahead of the release of his 11th album, there’s been nothing but buzz surrounding the release of Tyler The Creator’s latest project. Even so, the most highly-anticipated release of the week might just be Megan Thee Stallion’s coming-out party, after she spent the early part of the year winning over the rap world with her effortless charm and polished flows.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for some more experimental alternatives, blog favorites Duckwrth and Injury Reserve are both offering some stylistic departures from the usual, with adventurous beats and rhymes tackling more abstract subjects from different angles. Even Lil Kim promised her comeback album, 9, would release this week — although with little movement from her social media, that seems less likely at this point, although you may still want to keep an ear out. There’s something for everyone this week and all of it’s worth checking out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DJ Khaled
TAGSDJ KhaledDuckwrthhip-hop releases this weekhip-hop weekly previewInjury ReserveLIL KIMMegan Thee Stalliontyler the creator
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP