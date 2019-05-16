All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Uproxx Studios

This Friday will bring something of a motherlode of releases after a sluggish few weeks that gave hip-hop fans plenty of time to check out new sounds without worrying about missing a high-profile release. But even with three big names dropping this time around, they shouldn’t overlook some of the under-the-radar projects on tap this week in hip-hop.

While DJ Khaled has been uncharacteristically quiet ahead of the release of his 11th album, there’s been nothing but buzz surrounding the release of Tyler The Creator’s latest project. Even so, the most highly-anticipated release of the week might just be Megan Thee Stallion’s coming-out party, after she spent the early part of the year winning over the rap world with her effortless charm and polished flows.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for some more experimental alternatives, blog favorites Duckwrth and Injury Reserve are both offering some stylistic departures from the usual, with adventurous beats and rhymes tackling more abstract subjects from different angles. Even Lil Kim promised her comeback album, 9, would release this week — although with little movement from her social media, that seems less likely at this point, although you may still want to keep an ear out. There’s something for everyone this week and all of it’s worth checking out.