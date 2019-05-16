Getty Image

Megan Thee Stallion‘s hotly-anticipated new album, Fever, releases tomorrow at midnight, but for those fans who couldn’t stand to wait any longer to get a listen to the Houston rapper’s latest bone-bruising beats and mile-a-minute raps, she shared an early taste test in the form of “Realer.” Check it out below, exclusively on Apple Music for the time being.

Megan has been teasing the release of Fever for most of 2019 after a series of viral freestyles launched her and her 2018 mixtape Tina Snow into the limelight, where she rapidly caught the attention of high-profile admirers like Trey Songz, Drake, and Lil Uzi Vert. Her single “Big Ole Freak” has been climbing the Hip-Hop Airplay chart as well as the Hot 100, propelled by the additional attention the 5’10 rapper has drawn with her sexy photoshoots and controversial embrace of anime characters as her fashion inspirations.

Unfortunately, Megan had to push back the release of Fever with the deaths of both Nipsey Hussle and her mother, Holly Thomas, who doubled as her manager and mentor in the music business. The album’s lead single, “Sex Talk,” also had yet to break onto the Billboard charts, which may have contributed to the decision to delay the album. Fever will now share a release date with Tyler The Creator’s Igor, which may provide more competition but also might motivate her fans, known as “Hotties,” to push the album even harder to prove that she can compete with the best.