The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week, there were offerings from Juice WLRD, as well as the newly reconciled Offset, who harkened to a darker moment of his life in his “Red Room” video. Elsewhere, Wiz Khalifa, Earl Sweatshirt and Vic Mensa followed up their recent projects with guest verses, T.I. called out Floyd Mayweather for wearing Gucci, and Lil Durk crafted a passionate ode to Chicago:

Offset, “Red Room”

Offset, and now his long-awaited solo album has an actual release date. The release will undoubtedly be one of the brightest moments of his life, but for the video for “Red Room” he recalled a dark moment: His 2018 car crash. He started the video with a news clip about the incident, before the moody beat drops and he recalls “I like to throw up when I think about the crash.” Hopefully the only impact he makes this year is on the Billboard charts.

Juice WRLD, “Robbery”

Emo rap maven Juice WRLD is back with another one, dropping off the melancholy “Robbery.” Over a piano-driven production, he croons passionately about an ex who was a “gift and a curse.” The track is in a similar lovelorn vein to his “Lucid Dreams” smash, which will surely appease his core fanbase and pique their interest for his March sophomore album.

Gunna, “Speed It Up”

Gunna’s Drip Or Drown 2 is on the way. Gunna released a dose of what to expect with the hypnotic “Speed It Up,” which showcases his masterful formula of autotuned harmonies and boastful bars in peak form. He employs a stuttering flow to speak about the girl on his mind.

Warm Brew Feat. Wiz Khalifa, “Player Way”

Days after releasing his long-awaited 2009 collaboration project with Currensy, fans were treated to more new Wiz Khalifa with the video for Warm Brew’s “Player Way.” The fun, animated video matches the “good time” vibe of the track, where Wiz’ deliberate crooning is surrounding by a trio of double-time debauchery by the LA-based trio.