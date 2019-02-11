Getty Image

Cardi B had a huge night yesterday thanks to her stellar on-air performance during the Grammys broadcast and her win for Best Rap Album, after which she was emotionally overwhelmed while giving her speech. After an up-and-down past few months with Offset, it appears things are going well between them: They engaged in some PDA on the red carpet, and he was by her side while she made her speech. Offset seemingly decided to leverage the conversation around Cardi and himself by announcing his new album, and he did so by sharing video of perhaps the best moment of Cardi’s life: When she gave birth to their daughter, Kulture.

Quality Control shared a trailer for Offset’s currently untitled debut solo album during the ceremony last night, and it begins with slice-of-life footage of Offset in the car, in the studio, and mundane things like that. Where it gets interesting is towards the end of the video, when it cuts to footage of Cardi in the delivery room, pushing hard as she gives birth. The clip ends with a zoom in on Offset in the background of the video and the album’s release date: February 22.

It was expected that Offset’s solo album would have come out last year, but that never came to pass, despite him teasing new music in December.

Watch the album trailer above. Also, find the full list of Grammys results here, and read about the night’s biggest winners, losers, and upsets here.

