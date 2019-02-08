Last May, Chicago rapper Juice WRLD released his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance. It launched the 20-year-old into the mainstream hip-hop consciousness and its second single, “Lucid Dreams,” became an inescapable earworm radio hit.

That moment proved to be just the beginning for the Chicago native. In August, he made a guest appearance on Travis Scott’s blockbuster release Astroworld. In October, he released Wrld on Drugs, his well-received joint mixtape with Future, and just this week, it was announced that he will be joining Nicki Minaj on the European portion of Queen tour.

On Thursday, Juice WRLD kept things in motion. According to a post on the artist’s Twitter, on March 8th, he will release his sophomore album A Deathrace For Love. The title and release date news come a week after Juice WRLD revealed on his Instagram story that he had finished the new project.