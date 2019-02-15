T.I. Calls Out Floyd Mayweather For His Continued Support Of Gucci On A New Song

02.14.19 49 mins ago

Getty Image

T.I. has called out the Floyd Mayweather on a new song. Released Thursday, “F*ck N***a” is the veteran rapper’s critique of the millionaire boxer’s financial flippancy. “Damn it must suck to be a f*ck n***a. Old greedy ass n***a only thinkin’ about himself.,” T.I. raps. “Can get the fame. Can get the wealth, but people is strugglin’. Who did you help?”

The song seems to have been prompted by a recent Beverly Hills shopping trip Mayweather made earlier in the week. As can be seen in a video posted to YouTube by TMZSports, Mayweather and his entourage paid a visit to the Gucci store in Beverly Hills. In The video, Mayweather chats with the TMZ camera man as he’s walking toward the store’s entrance. When the cameraman asks him if he is still supporting Gucci after the “whole controversy,” Mayweather appears to not know what the cameraman is referring to. After the cameraman fills him in about the recent boycott, the boxer replies, “Man, listen. I don’t got nothin’ against nobody…I’m not no follower. I’m gonna do whatever the fuck I wanna do…I’m gonna wear whatever the fuck I wanna wear.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gucci Mane#T.I.#Floyd Mayweather
TAGSFloyd MayweatherGucci BoycottGucci ManeT.I.

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 2 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 2 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 3 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP