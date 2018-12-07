Kendrick Lamar Received The Most 2019 Grammy Nominations

Getty Image

At the 2018 Grammys, Kendrick Lamar walked away with five trophies. That’s great, but it’s also notable that DAMN, which was one of the year’s biggest albums in terms of both critical and fan reception, wasn’t nominated for Record Of The Year or Album Of The Year. If Lamar felt like he got snubbed last year, then he’ll feel better about the 2019 Grammys, as he earned more nominations than anybody else, with eight total.

#GRAMMYs Nominations Leaders: Kendrick Lamar – 8

Drake – 7

Brandi Carlile – 6

Maren Morris – 6

Lady Gaga – 5

Cardi B – 5

Childish Gambino – 5

The Black Panther soundtrack, which he was heavily involved in, was nominated for Album Of The Year, while the score was nominated for Score Soundtrack For Visual Media. “All The Stars,” his song with SZA, got nods for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Best Rap/Sung Performance. Fellow Black Panther song “King’s Dead” was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Rap Song.

He didn’t run away with the crown, though, as Drake was right behind him with seven nominations of his own. Most notably, Scorpion was nominated for Album Of The Year, while “God’s Plan” was nominated for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Also rounding out the list of the most nominated were Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris with six each, and five each for Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, and H.E.R.

Find the full list of 2019 Grammy nominees here.