2018 was a big year for music in movies, whether it was the superhero soundtracks for Black Panther and Spider-Man, the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, or Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performances in A Star Is Born. “Shallow,” a highlight from the latter film, has taken on a life of its own beyond the movie, and since A Star Is Born came out, fans have wanted to see Gaga and Cooper perform the song live. At her Las Vegas residency this weekend, Gaga surprised everybody by bringing Cooper on stage and making it happen.

In an interview from last year, Cooper talked about potentially performing the song with Gaga at the Oscars, and his tone was excited: “We talked about that actually, because I’m such a maniac. I started texting her the whole pitch of how we should do it. So we’ll see. There might be a cool, unorthodox way we could perform it.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Gaga said, “That would be a tremendous honor to perform that song at the Oscars.” In an Instagram post after “Shallow” won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, she wrote of Cooper, “We are all so grateful Bradley loved ‘Shallow,’ sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world.”

Watch clips of Gaga and Cooper performing “Shallow” above and below.