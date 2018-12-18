Getty Image

The shortlist for the 2019 Academy Awards nominees was released by the committee today and it includes some stiff competition for Best Original Song. Of course, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” wound up on the list, as well as Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars,” but there are also a few unexpected inclusions that may end up competing for a dark horse win come February.

The remaining shortlisted artists include Radiohead alt-rocker Thom Yorke for “Suspirium” from the remake of Suspiria, Jónsi and Troye Sivan’s “Revelation” from Boy Erased, South African superstar Sade for “The Big Unknown” from heist thriller Widows, and English crooner Sampha for “Treasure” from Beautiful Boy.

While technically they are all eligible for nomination and could win, most commentators agree that the real competition is between Kendrick and SZA’s single from the Black Panther soundtrack and Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s emotional centerpiece from their A Star Is Born remake, with many critics agreeing that Gaga and Cooper will likely shut out Kendrick and SZA. But if you’re betting on the outcome, it couldn’t hurt too much to lay your money on the Black Panther, already one of the unlikeliest and resounding hit films of 2018. If anyone could overcome such monumental odds, it would be Kendrick Lamar.

The final five nominees will be announced on January 22, with the Awards ceremony itself scheduled to take place on February 24.