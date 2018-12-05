Despite last night’s announcement of their pending divorce, Cardi B and Offset remain committed co-parents to their daughter Kulture. While they had previously kept her off their respective timelines, it looks like Cardi, at least, is ready to share her baby with the world. She posted the above photo to her Instagram, finally revealing just which of Kulture’s parents the baby resembles most (for the record, she takes after Cardi).

If nothing else, the post seems to have cleaned up the comments section of Cardi’s Instagram a little bit, which might also put a pause on the jousting between her fans and Nicki Minaj’s — even if only temporarily. Cardi has stated that she and Offset remain partners in business and in parenting, if not in marriage.

Meanwhile, Cardi B still has plenty to be upbeat about. She’s featured on Meek Mill’s triumphant comeback album, Championships, her single “Money” is still going strong, and she’s in all kinds of potentially lucrative business negotiations, including with the NFL for a possible solo appearance for the Super Bowl. Her Invasion Of Privacy debut album was also well-received, earning its way onto Uproxx’s 50 Best Albums Of 2018 list. Even if her year ended on a slightly sour note, it seems like her career and motherhood are making things a little sweeter.

