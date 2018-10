Getty Image

Atlanta’s A3C music conference ended suddenly on Sunday night, with audiences rushing out of the Lil Wayne set amidst chaos and pandemonium. Some claimed there was a brawl; others heard gunshots.

The culminating event came early into the rapper’s set, around 10:15pm EST on Sunday night. No official word yet on what occurred, but whatever happened was enough to end the conference abruptly and send people rushing into the streets.

I don’t know what happened but #a3c is over. Everybody started ducking while Lil Wayne was onstage like someone in the crowd had a gun. Security rushed Wayne offstage and everybody ran. — Reggie Cunningham (@kidnoble) October 8, 2018

Of course people got to fighting in the crowd during @LilTunechi set at A3C. And of COURSE when one person starts running, EVERYONE starts running. He literally only performed 3 songs. Smh — Jay Garrett (@6Gaawd) October 8, 2018