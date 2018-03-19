Brand New GOOD Music Signee Sheck Wes Dropped His Wrestling-Inspired Single ‘Do That’

#Kanye West
03.19.18 7 mins ago

Getty Image

Harlem rapper Sheck Wes was just signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records last month, and he’s hitting the ground running with his latest single “Do That.” The song is a lot less chaotic than the song (and video) for his last single “Mo Bamba,” but Sheck keeps the energy going — name dropping Meek Mill and talking about his newfound fame after signing with two of the hottest rappers in the game.

Sheck recently stopped by Zane Lowe’s Beats1 show to talk about the song, and revealed the very surprising and unlikely inspiration behind it. “[Do That] was inspired by traditional wrestlers… it just reminded me of the drums they would use in their [warm up] before wrestling.” He also spoke about his former basketball background, and why he chose to become a rapper.

Sheck also talked about working with Kanye West, and revealed that he would be joining the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Nas, and Kid Cudi by flying to Wyoming to record with the reclusive rapper’s upcoming album. While the world patiently waits to hear what will come of that, check out “Do That” below, and be on the lookout for Sheck Wes’ debut project — titled Mudboy — dropping this spring.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSKanye WestSheck Wes

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 4 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP