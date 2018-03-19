Getty Image

Harlem rapper Sheck Wes was just signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records last month, and he’s hitting the ground running with his latest single “Do That.” The song is a lot less chaotic than the song (and video) for his last single “Mo Bamba,” but Sheck keeps the energy going — name dropping Meek Mill and talking about his newfound fame after signing with two of the hottest rappers in the game.

Sheck recently stopped by Zane Lowe’s Beats1 show to talk about the song, and revealed the very surprising and unlikely inspiration behind it. “[Do That] was inspired by traditional wrestlers… it just reminded me of the drums they would use in their [warm up] before wrestling.” He also spoke about his former basketball background, and why he chose to become a rapper.

Sheck also talked about working with Kanye West, and revealed that he would be joining the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Nas, and Kid Cudi by flying to Wyoming to record with the reclusive rapper’s upcoming album. While the world patiently waits to hear what will come of that, check out “Do That” below, and be on the lookout for Sheck Wes’ debut project — titled Mudboy — dropping this spring.