Getty Image

With one of the premier hip-hop festivals in the world, Jay-Z’s journey from artist to mogul has been bolstered by Made In America, one of the crowning jewels of that legacy. Hosted in Philadelphia, Made In America has now been running since 2012 and features some of the biggest stars every year. Last year, the lineup consisted of A-listers like Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Meek Mill, Miguel, Ty Dolla $ign, and many others. This year is coming just as heavy for fans.

Travis Scott is fresh off his Astroworld Tour and really at the top of his game. Cardi B is doing movies alongside J-Lo now but she’s going to be headlining in Philly, too. Juice Wrld just released his first No. 1 album and is quickly riding the ladder of the hip-hop power rankings. Anderson .Paak has his next album coming out in April and should be another hit including features from Andre 3000, Nate Dogg, Smokey Robinson, and others.

Many other major artists such as James Blake, Kaskade, Kodak Black, Jorja Smith, Blueface, Tierra Whack, Roddy Ricch, Freddie Gibbs, MadeinTYO, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion will be performing, too. Both Tierra Whack and Meg have been killing it lately in their own ways and are easily two of the most anticipated up-and-coming artists who pack a unique sound to go with their skills.

A major goal set forth by HOV was to help the city of Philadelphia and the communities surrounding it. Since the inaugural concert in 2012, over $100 million has been generated. The concert will take place on August 31 and September 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway and will also be live-streamed on Tidal. Tidal members now have access to tickets and will have special access from April 2 to April 4. Tickets are available to the public starting April 5.