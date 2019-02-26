Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fast-rising Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack is one of the most unique personalities in the game right now, but to hear her tell it, she won’t be for long. That isn’t because she intends to stop pushing the boundaries of her creative presentation, though. Rather, as she insists on her latest single, “Clones,” it’s because the rest of the rap game is pivoting to Whackness and everybody wants to sound like her. The new single, debuted on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show as today’s World Record, finds Whack brushing off these biters and posers with dextrous bars and a wobbly flow over a buzzing synth lead and a booming kick-clap combo that all the space she needs to flex like a champion boxer at weigh-in.

Whack has been proving that the success of last year’s Whack World was no fluke, following up with a succession of singles that showcase her lyrical proficiency and versatility. While her most recent, “Only Child,” displayed a tender gift for personalized storytelling, “Clones” is all righteous indignation and braggadocio, the staples of any modern rapper’s toolkit — right down to the slick shout-out to her old alter ego Dizzle Dizz. She’s put them all to good use, first on her ear-catching, experimental, 15-minute EP, and now on the sensational singles that are sure to make Whack one to watch all through 2019.