Getty Image

Cardi has turned into the hottest female rapper over the past year. She undoubtedly put together the better remix to “Thotiana” as compared to her rival, Nicki Minaj, who now gets Cardi chants at her own shows. In her free time, she’s licking prestigious awards and now, you can add in a starring role alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

Joining the famous trio are Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart (Riverdale), Julia Stiles (Silver Linings Playbook), and Mercedes Ruehl (The Fisher King). Lopez took to Twitter to confirm, though a date isn’t yet confirmed.

The role probably isn’t too foreign to Cardi, who was famously a stripper before turning into a reality star and now, an overall celebrity, musician, and actor. What will be different is the inspiration for the movie. It will be based on an article published by New York Magazine which detailed a number of strip club dancers who would max out their Wall Street clients’ credit cards as a form of revenge.

Cardi already has a Grammy and it already looks like she wants to potentially add an Oscar to her award shelf one day. Teaming up with another musician-turned-actress from the Bronx is probably a pretty good way to start. Congratulations on the debut role, Cardiana.