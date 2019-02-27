LiveNation

Anderson .Paak may only be a few months removed from his third major label album, Oxnard, but it looks like he’s already ready to follow up with his fourth. It’s called Ventura and it’s coming out April 12 on Aftermath Entertainment, along with an accompanying tour which will have stops at Madison Square Garden, The Met, and more. The Best Teef In The Game tour starts May 17 and includes openers Earl Sweatshirt, Jessie Reyez, Mac Demarco, Noname, and Thundercat.

.Paak explained the quick turnaround via press release, saying: “Growing up in Oxnard gave me the grit and the church to find this voice of mine. One town over I went further and found my depth. The duality of each place inspired me greatly and from that I made two albums at the exact same time but held one back because that would have been too many songs to perform live for you all! I like ending things on an even number so welcome to Ventura.”

Tickets for the Best Teef In The Game Tour (which might be the best tour name in the game) go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. Check out the dates and venues below.

Ventura is due April 12 on Aftermath Entertainment.