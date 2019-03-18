Getty Image

Last week, it was predicted that Juice Wrld’s new album, Death Race For Love, would debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and could earn over 150,000 equivalent album units for the week ending March 14. The results are in, and it turns out that those prognostications were correct: Death Race For Love has debuted in the No. 1 spot thanks to 165,000 equivalent album units, of which 43,000 were in album sales.

The album had the biggest streaming week, and biggest week overall, for an R&B/hip-hop album in 2019 so far, with 176.44 million on-demand audio streams for its songs. It also had the second largest streaming week for any album this year, second only to the 307 million on-demand audio streams Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next earned on the February 23-dated chart. Death Race For Love is also his third top 5 album, as his 2018 records, Goodbye & Good Riddance and his Future collaboration Wrld On Drugs, peaked at No. 4 and 2, respectively.

This is impressive considering that he apparently freestyled the entire album. Juice Wrld wrote on Twitter last week, “I don’t need anyone to right shit for me I freestyled my whole album by my mf self not knocking any writers or artist who have them but I just can’t sit here and not get the credit I deserve. with that bring said ..I FREESTYLED FAST F*CK I LOOK LIKE. Video proof of me not needing anyone’s help to make hit songs I have my own brain and creative playground that’s something God gave me that no one could take from me ..f*cking pidddddd.”

Death Race For Love is out now via Grade A/Interscope Records.