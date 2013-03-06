Meek Mill – Started From The Bottom Freestyle

Meek Mill drops a freestyle to, “Started From The Bottom.” “Dreamchasers 3,” drops May 6th.
shit go hard.
Its Funny him & Tunotty used the Same line, i just wonder who did it 1st…
Yo real rap… That shit was horrible
Meek is cool, and I know that’s his style, but he mumbled way to much on this
i be in t dot to0o homie!! RICHMOND!!! they threw a ice bucket!! t dot niggaz love throw shit in the club..it was fun as help till that bitch start choking on her own blood!! haha niggaz was rollin loud in there and all that!! haha
