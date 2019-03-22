Just as her star is on the rise, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has received some of the worst news anyone ever can. The “Sex Talk” rapper announced via her Instagram that her mother, Holly Thomas, who formerly rapped as well under the moniker Holly-Wood, has died.

Megan posted a photo of herself as a child with her mother on Christmas with the caption: “The best mom in the whole world. The strongest woman on the planet. I can’t even put complete sentences together rn RIP mama.” Holly was the person who first exposed Megan to the world of rap and recording music professionally, bringing a young Megan to the studio with her when she recorded her own songs.

Holly wouldn’t even let Megan pursue a rap career until after she turned 21, just to ensure that her daughter really wanted to be an artist and was ready for the challenges she would inevitably face. While Holly-Wood didn’t have a notable career outside her native Houston, she knew exactly what pitfalls Megan would need to avoid and just how polished she would need to be to compete with the men in the notoriously sexist hip-hop recording industry.

Her lessons paid off; Megan recent flurry of viral activity, from well-received mixtapes and freestyles to jubilant fan challenges, has put her at the forefront of a wave of female rappers who are taking over the game. It’s truly a tragedy that Holly would pass just as their shared rap dream finally came to fruition.