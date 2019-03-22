Megan Thee Stallion’s Mother, Holly Thomas, Has Died Just As Megan’s Star Is On The Rise

Hip-Hop Editor
03.22.19

Just as her star is on the rise, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has received some of the worst news anyone ever can. The “Sex Talk” rapper announced via her Instagram that her mother, Holly Thomas, who formerly rapped as well under the moniker Holly-Wood, has died.

Megan posted a photo of herself as a child with her mother on Christmas with the caption: “The best mom in the whole world. The strongest woman on the planet. I can’t even put complete sentences together rn RIP mama.” Holly was the person who first exposed Megan to the world of rap and recording music professionally, bringing a young Megan to the studio with her when she recorded her own songs.

Holly wouldn’t even let Megan pursue a rap career until after she turned 21, just to ensure that her daughter really wanted to be an artist and was ready for the challenges she would inevitably face. While Holly-Wood didn’t have a notable career outside her native Houston, she knew exactly what pitfalls Megan would need to avoid and just how polished she would need to be to compete with the men in the notoriously sexist hip-hop recording industry.

Her lessons paid off; Megan recent flurry of viral activity, from well-received mixtapes and freestyles to jubilant fan challenges, has put her at the forefront of a wave of female rappers who are taking over the game. It’s truly a tragedy that Holly would pass just as their shared rap dream finally came to fruition.

Around The Web

TAGSMegan Thee Stallion
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP