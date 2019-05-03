Getty Image

When a buzzing new artist receives the Drake co-sign, it’s generally accepted that their star status has officially been certified — at least for one single. After that, it’s up to them to capitalize, so whether they become the next Migos or The Weeknd or fade away like Blocboy JB or ILoveMakonnen, it’s entirely up to what they do next. Now, it looks like hip-hop’s new “It” girl, Megan Thee Stallion, will have the opportunity to make that choice in the near future.

Meg posted a pair of photos to Instagram of her and Drake hanging out in Vegas, and from the cozy looks of things, the two have already become fast friends, which may indicate a collaboration coming around the corner sooner or later. Drake likes to keep his collaborations to close friends and rapidly rising new artists and Megan seems to fit both criteria after the two hung out. Once the pictures started circulating, it wasn’t long until fan reactions poured in. Some were enthusiastic about the possible collaboration, while others, who have likely bought into Drake’s reputation as a “culture vulture,” stated a preference for Megan to go it alone for now.

And just like that, Drake is about to have Twitter in shambles based off this pic with Megan Thee Stallion alone 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/imHbYUL2HS — Tony Jones-Stark (@Realdealdude2) May 3, 2019

Of course, it could have just been a simple matter of Drake liking Meg’s vibe and wanting to soak up some of that Houston aura. It’s well known how much love he has for the city; ever since his breakthrough mixtape, So Far Gone, allusions to the people, places, and sounds that make up Houston have permeated his music. Which is why, if the two artists do wind up making music together, it could be one of Drake’s most naturalistic collaborations yet.

Drake isn’t the only one who wants to collab with Meg; earlier this week, Lil Uzi Vert issued a shy request to make music with the emerging talent as well. It looks like Meg’s star is definitely going to remain on the rise and the industry at large is taking note. Check out more fan reactions below.