Pete Davidson Kicked A Heckler Out Of His Comedy Show For Making A Mac Miller Joke

02.27.19 1 hour ago

Pete Davidson will forever be connected to Mac Miller, in that he and the late rapper both had serious relationships with Ariana Grande. Although Davidson has joked about his former relationship, he shared a mature message about his break-up with Grande on Saturday Night Live last year, and it appears that he doesn’t have any bad blood with Miller either. In fact, during a recent stand-up comedy set, he kicked a fan out of the show for making a joke about Miller.

Davidson started a joke, “My friend died in my apartment,” then an audience member interrupted, “Mac Miller?” Davidson then asked the crowd to identify the “f*ckface” who made the joke, then said, “I’ll wait. I will not continue until [he] is gone. […] I”l leave. So if you want the show to continue, call out the person who did it, get him the f*ck out. Give him his money back, get him the f*ck out, I don’t deal with that sh*t. […] I’m not making that much money for this show, this show is just for fun and to work on my hour, so I’m not going to have that sh*t at my show.”

In other Davidson/Grande news, Davidson recently covered up one of his tattoos that was inspired by Grande, and Grande revealed that she wrote alternate versions of “Thank U, Next” due to the instability of her relationship with Davidson.

