Pete Davidson is reportedly starring in a semi-autobiographical film which will be directed by Judd Apatow and produced by Universal Pictures, according to Variety. The film will follow the trajectory of Davidson’s own life, from his youth in Staten Island to losing his father, a firefighter, in the 9/11 attacks. The comic began performing stand-up as a teen before going on to become the youngest ever Saturday Night Live cast member at just 20 years old.

The film is being written by Davidson, Apatow, and Dave Sirus, and will be Apatow’s first film since 2015’s Trainwreck, starring Amy Schumer.

Apatow will produce the pic for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel. They share producing credits on “The Big Sick,” “Bridesmaids,” “This Is 40,” “Trainwreck,” and “Funny People.”

After a tumultuous year that saw his high-profile engagement to pop star Ariana Grande crash and burn, as well as backlash over jokes made about Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw on SNL, Davidson already seems to be having his moment in 2019. His film Big Time Adolescence premiered at Sundance this week to rave reviews, with critics touting his performance as his breakout as a “bona fide movie star.”

Production will start on the untitled film in New York City this summer, and it seems safe to say that Davidson will be in good hands with Apatow and crew.