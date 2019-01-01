Getty Image

Pete Davidson is back in the spotlight and making jokes about his breakup with Ariana Grande. The SNL comedian even took some time out to joke about Louis C.K., who has earned the ire of many for jokes of his own in recent days.

Davidson performed in Boston on New Year’s Eve, his first public appearance on stage since a scary moment in December when the comedian deleted his Instagram after a cryptic message many assumed was about his mental health. According to Deadline, the set covered a variety of topics, with Davidson riffing about his breakup with Grande and took shots at himself and other comedians.

The standup called it a “sad day” when ‘Thank U, Next’ came out and joked about the first time he heard the song, which was dropped just before he appeared in an episode of Saturday Night Live in November.

The song was released November 3, just moments before Saturday Night Live aired. “That s–t came out before I had to put on a f–king duck hat and be like, ‘derrrp here’s the pizza!’ So all my friends were there. It was a sad day,” Davidson told the crowd. “We didn’t know it was going to happen.” “This won’t be easy, this is rough,” he continued. “So I start playing it. And we’re all like, ‘Ehhh… it’s ok.’ We’re like ‘Okay, it’s not that bad for you. It’s bad, but it’s not that bad for you.’”

The comedian joked that his mom, a school nurse, has gotten comments from students about the song, which is at least in part about Grande’s breakup with Davidson after their brief engagement in 2018.