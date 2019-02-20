Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yesterday was a historic one for Ariana Grande: She became the first artist in over 50 years (and the first solo artist ever) to have the top three songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Thank U, Next is also the No. 1 album in the country right now thanks to the biggest streaming week ever for a pop album. That data could be interpreted to mean that the world can’t get enough of Grande right now, so what she said on The Late Late Show yesterday could be a little disheartening.

As James Corden talked with Grande about her achievements, she said, “I’ll take a break after this. I’ll go away for a little, I promise.” That prompted Corden to respond, “No, we don’t want you to,” to which Grande replied, “I do! I’m tired of my voice.” Perhaps Grande was just being humble, or maybe she really does plan on taking it easy for a little. The latter would actually make sense, considering she probably needs time to get ready for her tour that begins in about a month.

Meanwhile, the primary reason for Grande’s visit was so she could surprise TNT Boys, a young singing group from The World’s Best. They started performing the Dreamgirls classic “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” and midway through, Grande joined the trio on stage, which was the surprise of a lifetime for them.

Watch clips from Grande’s appearance on The Late Late Show above.