Pete Davidson Had A Mature Message About His Breakup With Ariana Grande On ‘SNL’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.04.18

Shortly before tonight’s new episode of SNL, Ariana Grande released a new song, “thank u, next.” The swaggering, self-care banger, supposedly the first single from her new album, references her recent breakup with Pete Davidson, as well as other past relationships. “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete I’m so thankful,” she sings before getting to the instantly-iconic chorus, “Thank u, next / I’m so f*cking grateful for my ex.”

Davidson could have taken the low road and said something hateful about Grande, or maybe another easy joke. (In the promo for the Jonah Hill-hosted episode, he asked musical guest Maggie Rogers if she wanted to marry him. “No,” she quickly replied. Grande then tweeted, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.”) Instead, he had a mature response to the public’s obsession with his called-out engagement.

“The truth is, it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s okay,” Davidson said during Weekend Update. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.” He then turned the attention to what we should actually care about: vote on Tuesday!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pete Davidson#Ariana Grande#SNL
TAGSARIANA GRANDEPETE DAVIDSONSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP