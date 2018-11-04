Shortly before tonight’s new episode of SNL, Ariana Grande released a new song, “thank u, next.” The swaggering, self-care banger, supposedly the first single from her new album, references her recent breakup with Pete Davidson, as well as other past relationships. “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete I’m so thankful,” she sings before getting to the instantly-iconic chorus, “Thank u, next / I’m so f*cking grateful for my ex.”

Davidson could have taken the low road and said something hateful about Grande, or maybe another easy joke. (In the promo for the Jonah Hill-hosted episode, he asked musical guest Maggie Rogers if she wanted to marry him. “No,” she quickly replied. Grande then tweeted, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.”) Instead, he had a mature response to the public’s obsession with his called-out engagement.

“The truth is, it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s okay,” Davidson said during Weekend Update. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.” He then turned the attention to what we should actually care about: vote on Tuesday!