Photos: Young Jeezy & Ne-Yo Shoot A Video For “Leave You Alone”

I took a trip to the west coast to go behind the scenes of Young Jeezy’s new video for, “Leave You Alone,” featuring Ne-Yo and directed by Taj Stansberry. The video looked more like a movie than a music video, director Taj had this to say about the video, “Great story about culture, our similarities AND differences.” Check the slideshow for pictures.
im glad jeezy focusing on music , tm103 was a great album
i cant listen to unbeleavable rap jezzy 100% real corn ball rap is outahere pronto!!
whose that guy that comes out in young jeezy leave me alone music video…the brother with all the tattoos with the gun?
This guy with the STEELERS tattoo, is fine!!!
What’s his name? Is he married? I’m not jealous. Lol
I thought this video was one of the best videos I’ve seen. It would be so koo, if u guys would make a part two , like for instance, the brothers go back and kill him (the sisters boyyfriend) and she ends up being pregnant, and being that her parents are religious , and don’t belive in abortions, she dies during childbirth and the parents end up raising the baby. Something like that.
That would be so kool. I think that when you love something or someone so much, that the Lord will take them away from you , for your sins or hatred that you have toward someone
else. So it would be like, carma. We all have to pay a price before it’s our time.