Photos: Young Jeezy & Ne-Yo Shoot A Video For “Leave You Alone”

02.18.12 6 years ago 6 Comments

I took a trip to the west coast to go behind the scenes of Young Jeezy’s new video for, “Leave You Alone,” featuring Ne-Yo and directed by Taj Stansberry. The video looked more like a movie than a music video, director Taj had this to say about the video, “Great story about culture, our similarities AND differences.” Check the slideshow for pictures.

Photos By Nigel D.
















