As a blanket of snow begins to cover the landscape in certain parts of the world, next summer seems so far away, but really, the 2019 festival season is only a few months away. Fests are starting to announce their lineups, and now the Reading and Leeds festivals have shared some of the artists who will hit those stages between August 23 and 25, including the headliners.

Your first #RandL19 names are are HERE 💥Tickets on sale Friday 🎫Got a Barclaycard? You can get exclusive presale access and 10% back on every presale ticket courtesy of Barclaycard Entertainment: – https://t.co/wLqXOLTQ9C pic.twitter.com/d8q0IaujKS — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 21, 2018

Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots are set to headline Reading on Saturday and Leeds on Sunday, Foo Fighters will headline Leeds on Friday and Reading on Sunday, and The 1975 will headline Reading on Friday and Leeds on Saturday. Elsewhere on the lineup so far are Billie Eilish, Juice Wrld, Bastille, Stefflon Don, Bowling For Soup, Hayley Kiyoko, Pale Waves, Distillers, PVRIS, G Flip, The Amazons, Blossoms, Camelphat, Crucast, Denis Sulta, NOT3S, Sundara Karma and Yungblud. Tickets for both festivals are set to go on sale on Friday via the festival website.

Not many festivals have shared lineup details for 2019 yet, but there are a couple other ones so far. Shaky Knees has revealed that Tame Impala, Father John Misty, and Beck will headline, while Treefort Music Fest’s lineup so far features Toro y Moi, Liz Phair, and others.

Find the full list of announced names for both fests so far above.