When Snoop Dogg announced that he was releasing a gospel album titled Bible Of Love, some culture critics were skeptical. After all, the Long Beach OG formerly known as The Doggfather has some pretty spotty transformations on his resume, including a quirky, but sincere attempt at reggae, that would lead any concerned listener to wonder if he could pull it off. Then there’s his slightly less than spotless record of debauchery that would make a nun blush, but isn’t forgiveness what the Good Book is all about? In any case, Snoop had the perfect response for those who spoke up doubting his sincerity or ability to make a great gospel album (which, by many accounts, he has).

“I would let people know that I was a born again Christian,” he said at TV ONe’s Stellar Gospel Music Awards. He was asked about his decision to change lanes and make music that seemingly runs counter to much of his previous oeuvre. “It was just time to put my money where my mouth was and have it not be about money but about spirit. Give love to get love.” As far as any potential backlash was concerned, he pointed out that the entire purpose of Christianity is ostensibly about acceptance and redemption.

“I thought church was supposed to welcome sinners,” he said. “If you find someone trying to find they way back home the natural thing would be to accept him with open arms. We not gonna throw stones while you trying to get right and walking back into the church house.” He also condemned those Sunday saints who’d criticize any other souls looking for salvation. “That’s what’s running people away from church right now as we speak: We’re trying to get people back in church with a different perspective of come as you are, show love. We show love, we give love. What about you? Have you checked your status? Are you going to heaven? Why are you judging me? How much have you done for the Lord?”

Bible Of Love is Snoop’s sixteenth studio album in a long-running career spanning literal decades. It features many of gospel’s legends (Kim Burrell, The Clark Sisters), contemporary stars (Mali Music, B Slade), some of Snoop’s fellow rappers (Daz Dillinger, Soopafly), and, of course, his longtime collaborator, Charlie Wilson.