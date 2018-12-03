Getty Image

At the moment, Tekashi 69 is in some significant trouble. He recently plead not guilty to racketeering charges, and if found guilty, he faces a potential life sentence in prison. It also turns out that people close to the rapper may have been planning on assassinating him. A bit over a month ago, Tekashi was also sentenced to four years of probation for a 2015 case for the unlawful use of a minor in a sexual performance. Now, however, it looks like there’s still more to that case.

The rapper will reportedly be re-sentenced in the sexual misconduct case, Page Six reports. Since he is currently being held without bail and is facing federal charges, he is unable to be on probation, so he could be facing more jail time in lieu of probation. This news comes after a meeting between prosecutors and the rapper’s legal team on Friday in which this decision was reportedly reached.

Meanwhile, Tekashi just released his new album Dummy Boy, which had previously been delayed due to his legal situation. Despite the postponement, the album has performed well: Dummy Boy was expected to compete for No. 1 honors with Travis Scott’s Astroworld, and while Tekashi couldn’t de-throne Scott, Dummy Boy did debut in the second spot with 66,000 units sold in only three days of sales activity, as it was released on a Tuesday.